What are the ingredients of a truly terrifying horror movie? It’s one of the few genres that gets away with not necessarily needing to rely on a classy script or Oscar-worthy performances. Instead, the major strengths of horror films reside in the filmmaker’s ability to build atmosphere and tension. This is usually achieved through having the perfect blend of cinematography, editing, effects work, and perhaps most importantly, score. Having the perfect composition of film music married to the right scene is one of the all-time greatest things that a movie can have going for it. The right music can drastically enhance the mood of a given scene, and for horror movies, it might bring the exact mixture of dread, chills, or shock needed. Until the second half of the 20th century, horror scores were typically performed by an orchestra or some combination of more conventional instruments. As the 1970s were ushered in and horror became more extreme, so did their scores. That’s where the synthesizer, the quintessential instrument of horror, comes in. It is a piece of musical technology that is so powerful and endless in its potential to create new audible worlds that it seems composers are still at the tip of the instrument’s iceberg.

In the early days of horror, the themes for old monster movies were often bombastic. These scores would dramatically blow your ears out to let you know that you were in for a show that you would never recover from. For this, look no further than Bernhard Kaun’s score for 1931’s Frankenstein -- a haunting, operatic piece of music that still rules today. However, early horror films occasionally used classical music to build their mood, a move effectively used in 1931’s Dracula when it opened with Tchaikovsky’s “Swan Lake.” Moving more towards the mid-20th century, composers such as Bernard Hermann and Krzysztof Komeda wrote two of the most iconic scores for the genre in their respective scores for Psycho and Rosemary’s Baby. These changed the game for the genre in demonstrating what a massive boost a horror film’s tone will have if it has a good score to stand on. Around this time, Hermann would also score the classic television series The Twilight Zone as well as many Alfred Hitchcock films, firmly establishing himself a total master in building fear and dread via music. It was starting to be understood that a good score might play to a horror film’s advantage more than most genres. With the arrival of the 1970s, an innovation in this avenue of film composing would change the phonic side of the genre forever.

RELATED: 10 Great Musical Scores Composed by John Carpenter

Image via Universal

The synthesizer is an electronic instrument that uses the same layout of keys as a piano. However, once you strike one of these keys, you'll find something radically different. Synthesizers produce a wide range of electronic sounds derived from synthetic waveforms that come in a multitude of shapes and patterns. They can be modified and tweaked in an infinite number of ways through adjusting software, hardware, and basically any other means of affecting incoming or outgoing sounds. Hence, you can "synthesize" the perfect sound you're looking for. The first of these instruments was the RCA Mark II, designed by Herbert Belar and Harry Olson and finalized in 1957. It was a complex beast of a machine that takes up an entire room's worth of space, so clearly somebody would need size things down if the machine would ever stand a chance at becoming more accessible. Fast-forward to 1964, the year Robert Moog finalized developing the Moog synthesizer. This version of the synthesizer is the template that most of the later versions of the instrument would follow. Being the first commercially available synth, the sounds that it produces would grow more and more recognizable not only in music on records and the radio, but also in film soundtracks.

Innovating the Horror Soundtrack Landscape

John Carpenter is a filmmaker that has always demanded complete and total control of his productions. Any time he had the opportunity, the man would direct, write, produce, and even score his own films. When it came time to write music for his movies, Carpenter had a desire to do things himself and get it done quickly. This led him to the synthesizer, a piece of musical machinery that he found himself writing simple, atmospheric epics on. After scoring his sci-fi comedy Dark Star and the action-thriller Assault on Precinct 13, it was time for Carpenter to write the score for his first full-on horror film: Halloween. This 1978 game changer of a score would go on to inform the better part of the genre’s auditory tone for the coming decades. Through the years, Carpenter’s combination of sharp leads, ominous soundscapes, and fat bass tones would be replicated by countless other composers, but the trend was especially prevalent in the late 70s and all throughout the 80s. The themes for A Nightmare on Elm Street, Return of the Living Dead, and just about every slasher movie were primarily composed on synthesizers. You could barely flip on any random horror film without running into another one of these scores.

Halloween might have popularized the synth craze for horror, but in the same way that it didn’t quite invent the slasher genre, it also was not the first to use the instrument as its primary means of composing. In 1977, just one year before Carpenter’s film hit theaters, Dario Argento’s Suspiria hit theaters, bringing with it some of the all-time greatest music for a film. The soundtrack was written by the Italian prog rock outfit Goblin and is one of a small few that can stand up to Carpenter’s groundbreaking work. Suspiria classifies as a giallo horror film, a subgenre known for having stylish, colorful visuals, a feeling Goblin’s soundtrack mirrors in great strides. It is a truly creepy and mystical monument of horror movie music, combining a rainbow of rock instrumentation, folk, and warbling synths to build the film’s eerie world. In short, it’s like listening to the most nightmarish Christmas music you can imagine. In the same way that Fantasia is the perfect blending of classical music and animated fantasy, Suspiria is an operatic spectacle of giallo filmmaking and evil prog-synths.

No one can know for sure why this wave of music came to dominate the genre’s auditory terrain. With most early horror scores being more conventional or even straight up classical compositions, it seems as though later filmmakers saw the otherworldly, supernatural element of synthesizers as the perfect sonic pairing for their films. When used alongside an orchestra or a piano, a synthesizer almost acts as the evil force within a composition. The instrument brings a strange, unnatural feeling to every organic soundscape that it touches. More recently, the soundtrack for 2018's Hereditary, composed by Colin Stetson, has a fantastic piece of music titled “Reborn” that is used in the film's final scene. Here, the jingling of bells, floaty woodwinds, and bassy hum of a choir fill out a lush soundscape that is simultaneously sunny yet immensely disturbing. Almost two minutes in, a soaring, screeching synthesizer blasts like a distorted trumpet, gliding over the track’s natural instrumentation. While the first two minutes of “Reborn” already have an anxiety inducing tone, the introduction of the fiery synthesizer sends the track into a stratosphere of nightmares. This juxtaposition of the organic and inorganic masterfully mirrors the film’s incoming evil supernatural forces on the Graham family. While the piece is part of a massive wave in modern horror synth soundtracks, its integration and tasteful instrumental reflection of the film’s plot makes it one of the very best that recent years have had to offer.

Image via Paramount

The Synthesizers' Influence on Modern Times

In the 90s and early 2000s, synthesizers fell out of fashion in horror scoring, and composers went back to more dramatic, less overtly “scary” sounding music. There was still some compelling horror music out there -- Howard Shore’s Silence of the Lambs score is pretty fantastic, and Philip Glass’s Candyman is operatic in that awe-inspiring Glass-ian way -- but too many of the scores from that era felt forgettable and less integral to the films themselves. Young filmmakers must have noticed their absence because, with titles like It Follows and Stranger Things, the synthesizer made a massive comeback in the 2010s. These properties have soundtracks that have taken on a life of their own, all the while bringing an atmosphere to their respective worlds that overflows off the screen. Sure, nostalgia plays its own part in budding filmmakers and composers bringing this sound back, but the resurgence is also a recognition of the instrument’s power. If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.

We’re a few years into the 2020s, and it seems as though the synthesizer's place in film music has finally been given the respect it deserves, truly here to stay (and slay) in the soundscape of horror. This year alone offered Cristobal Tapia De Veer's phenomenal synth-horror score for the film Smile. It’s truly fantastic and should be held up as a modern synth-horror masterpiece. Smile’s score utilizes synthesized chimes, rigid bass patterns, and bright Carpenter-ian stabs to build the perfect popcorn horror mood, so here’s hoping that De Veer gets lined up to write film music forever. After changing the game and innovating the genre’s musical landscape forever, Carpenter himself has two composer credits this year for Firestarter and Halloween Ends, all written in true Carpenter-ian glory. Composers of the 1970s and 1980s understood the otherworldly sense of identity that the instrument could bring to films, and with the 2010s, it seems as though the synthesizer rose from its 20-year cinematic grave and will never be put to rest.