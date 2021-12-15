Nightdive Studios has finally confirmed that there will be a remake of the 1994 action-adventure sci-fi game System Shock coming in the near future. This remake is coming in part due to a partnership between Nightdive and publisher Prime Matter

The original System Shock was set inside a space station in the year 2072. From what we can see from what Nightdive has revealed of the new version, the futuristic steampunk feel remains the same so does the somber industrial setting. In this horror first-person game, the player plays as an unnamed hacker who must stop the evil plans of a villainous artificial intelligence called Shodan.

The original voice for the malevolent AI, Terri Brosius, is returning for the remake. Moreover, this much-anticipated version includes high-definition visuals, updated controls, a revamped interface, and remastered music and sounds.

The new remake has been 6 years in the making, starting in June 2016 with a Kickstarter campaign by Nightdive with a goal of $900.000. Along with the campaign, an early free demo of the game was released which exhibited the team’s commitment to the project. The campaign’s goal was met in the following month with 19 days left for its closing date. The campaign managed to acquire more than a million dollars from over 20,000 supporters.

An extended gameplay demo was released this summer, and System Shock is currently available for pre-order for PC and consoles via Steam, GOG, or the Epic Games Store for $44.99. Players who pre-order the new remake will also be receiving System Shock 2: Enhanced Edition for free once the game is released. There

While this new title was originally planned for late 2021, Nightdive has recently announced that the remake’s launch date has been officially pushed back to 2022.

