Taboo fans have been waiting for James Delaney’s (Tom Hardy) return for far too long, and it seems like the stars have finally aligned for their wishes to come true. The series created by Hardy, his father Chips Hardy, and Steven Knight has always been on fans’ minds and by the way the first season ended, there’s a lot of story to tell. Hardy recently confirmed that another season is indeed in the works and explained why it took for the series to return.

“I've been busy," Hardy said of the eight-year-long delay. Since Taboo, Hardy went on to take on the anti-hero role in Sony’s Venom movies, which culminated last year with Venom: The Last Dance, and meanwhile also appeared in features like The Bikeriders, Capone, new series MobLand, and more. "So, Taboo is something that's for me and my family and Steven. It's something we wanted to take time to do properly,” he explained. He further assured fans that the team wants to do the series justice, which has taken them such a long time.

“I've been working for the last seven years on Venom, so it had to take a little bit of a back seat, but it's something that I'm very passionate about. So when I have the space properly to commit, I'd revisit it properly. So it's never been something that we didn't want to do. It's a question of when, and doing it properly."

What Do We Know About ‘Taboo’ Season 2?

Hardy’s comments are in line with Knight, who previously told Collider about the status of the second season. He confirmed that "six of the eight [episodes] are written, we are trying to get stars aligned so that we can get our star [Hardy] back on set." Given Hardy has finally found the time fans can expect more updates soon.

Taboo, much like Knight's other project Peaky Blinders, explores the dark side of London in the 19th century, along with political and business corruption, gangs, the working class, and the increase in wealth of the rich. The first season was an eight-part season set in 1814. It told the story of James Delaney who returns to England after twelve years in Africa with fourteen stolen diamonds, following the death of his father and as the war with the United States, the War of 1812, is nearing its end. Where the second season will pick up remains to be seen.

Taboo Season 2 has no release date. The entire first season can be viewed on Hulu. Stay tuned to Collider for more such updates.