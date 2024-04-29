As the final episode of Shōgun aired, many fans of Japanese actors and filmmakers are sure to miss one of the best shows of the last five years. However, since the series is filled with global superstars, some are legends of their own merit. Hiroyuki Sanada is one, but another familiar and iconic face is Lord Yabushige, the actor Tadanobu Asano.

Asano stunned as the funny and cunning Yabushige in Shogun, which is just another proof of his magnificent range and talent. Asano was born in Japan, and his acting career began when he was only 16. He debuted on the silver screen in 1990 in Joji Matsuoka's Swimming Upstream and has had a stellar career ever since; he also plays the guitar in his band, and used to be a model. Tadanobu Asano is memorable and highly appreciated, with most of his movies serving as proof of his endless versatility. For anyone wishing to dive deeper into Japanese cinema, Asano's biography, or go beyond Shōgun, the ten best Tadanobu Asano movies should be a great start. Mainstream or sleeper hits, he left his own stamp on each.

10 'Parasyte: Part 1 and Part 2' (2014-2015)

Original Title: 'Kiseijuu'; directed by Takashi Yamazaki

Parasyte is a big deal among manga fans. This sci-fi horror manga series describes a unique invasion of body-snatching aliens taking over Japan. They attack people by overtaking their brains and bodies, ultimately looking like them but not being them in spirit.

The main character in the 2014 film is Shinichi Izumi (Shota Sometani), who suffers an attack from one of these parasites. However, the parasite doesn't completely take over Izumi's brain, only his right hand, so he and the parasite must learn to coexist in the same body. Izumi names the parasite Migi, which means "right" in Japanese. In 2015, part two of the movie was released, and the two installments took the world by storm. Tadanobu Asano plays the iconic villain Gotou in both movies. He is the most powerful shapeshifting alien mu tant, overtaken by five different parasites with exceptional physical and supernatural abilities. Asano has a knack for playing villains, and he usually embodies them so well that it's tough to forget he's a very likable man off-screen.

9 'Thor' (2011)

Directed by Kenneth Branagh; as Hogun

Kenneth Branagh's Thor made waves when it was released in 2011. Thor, the Norse god of lightning, is cast out of his home world, Asgard, and forced to live with humans. While Thor finds love and gets used to living with human limitations, Asgard is more and more in danger. His team of Warriors Three goes to Earth to retrieve Thor, but he can only get his powers back if he becomes worthy enough to wield his hammer, the Mjölnir, again. A huge part of why this movie works is the casting; yes, Chris Hemsworth is the ideal Thor, but the choice of actors for Lady Sif and Warriors Three made the movie all the more charming. Lady Sif (Jaimie Alexander), Hogun the Grim (Asano), Fandral the Dashing (Josh Dallas), and Volstagg the Svelte (Ray Stevenson) are integral to Thor's success. They help him fulfill his potential and become the God of Thunder he's always meant to be.

Asano was the perfect choice for Hogun because he can be stern and scary when necessary. He was able to embody the hero perfectly, blending in with the rest of the cast while looking impressive in stunning costumes. The biggest downside for Asano is not enough screen time for a legend like him, which is what some publications have wondered about. Still, as one of his biggest Hollywood forays, it's certainly worth mentioning in his long list of acting credits.

8 'Vital' (2004)

Directed by Shinya Tsukamoto; as Hiroshi Takagi

Among the best-rated Tadanobu Asano movies are many Japanese movies that may not be mainstream but are nevertheless excellent cinema. Though many people avoid foreign films because they're not inclined to read subtitles, some features are worth the two-inch strip of subtitles, like those that won big at the Oscars. Shinya Tsukamoto's Vital is another such movie, where Asano shines as its main character and driving force.

Hiroshi and his girlfriend Ryoko get into a car accident, in which Ryoko dies and Hiroshi suffers severe memory loss. Unaware of who he and Ryoko are, Hiroshi's left to piece together the details of his previous life while trying to continue living a new and fulfilled one. Tsukamoto is a master of horror and one of the most important Japanese directors, so Vital carries the title of a bizarre love story that also forces its lead to wonder about everything, from life and death to love and meaning. Sporting shoulder-length hair, Asano portrays a handsome young man with a lot of life ahead of him. He takes Hiroshi to places of emotional and psychological turmoil, especially in moments when he begins remembering Ryoko; no one else could have been the lead in this psychological thriller, indeed.

7 'Ichi the Killer' (2001)

Original Title: 'Koroshiya 1'; directed by Takashi Miike