Two of the biggest shows of late for Taylor Sheridan have been Mayor of Kingstown and Landman. The former was recently renewed for Season 4, and while the latter has yet to be renewed, it has produced record numbers for Paramount+ amid strong critical and audience reception. Seven years ago, stars from the series’ teamed up for an action comedy that has been charting on Prime Video. Jeremy Renner and Jon Hamm star in Tag, the 2018 action flick following a group of former classmates who organize a complex game of tag that sees them travel across the country. The film also stars Ed Helms and Jake Johnson, and it earned scores of 55% from critics and 57% from general audiences on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes.

Tag is based on the Wall Street Journal article “It Takes Planning, Caution to Avoid Being It” by Russell Adams, and Mark Steilen worked with Rob McKittrick to write the screenplay for the film. Jeff Tomsic directed Tag, and it is still the only feature film that he has directed in his career. Tomsic has mostly worked on TV series and comedy specials, but he is credited as the director on two episodes of Time Bandits the Apple TV+ Original series starring Lisa Kudrow and Tadhg Murphy that was recently canceled after one season. Steilen is also known for his work as a writer on The Settlement, the 1999 comedy film starring John C. Reilly and William Fichtner that he also directed, and McKittrick worked as a scribe on the 2005 R-rated comedy, Waiting…, which stars Ryan Reynolds and Anna Farris.

What Else Is Popular on Prime Video Right Now?

On Call, the police procedural starring Logan veteran Eriq La Salle, is currently the most popular project on Prime Video, narrowly beating Beast Games, the reality series from YouTube personality Mr. Beast. The Fall Guy, the action comedy starring Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt that underperformed at the box office last year is also in the Prime Video top 10, along with In the Land of Saints and Sinners, the contemporary Western starring Liam Neeson and Kerry Condon. Denzel Washington’s The Equalizer 2 also shares a spot with his son in the Prime Video top 10, John David Washington’s The Creator is #7 on Prime at the time of writing.

Tag stars Jeremy Renner and Jon Hamm and was directed by Jeff Tomsic.

