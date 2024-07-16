The Big Picture Heeramandi Season 1 star Taha Shah Badussha talks with Collider about how landing a lead role in the Netflix series was a life-changing moment after years of supporting roles.

Indian actor Taha Shah Badussha has waited over a decade for his breakthrough moment in the entertainment industry with a portfolio of appearances in supporting roles over the years. That was until he landed the most monumental opportunity in his career thus far — legendary director Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Netflix historical drama Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. The role was one that came after Badussha — by his own admission — pushed for a chance to just audition for a part in the drama. His efforts were successful, ultimately landing a very brief three-day role, but in a fateful turn of events, Badussha found himself face-to-face with the BAFTA-nominee filmmaker and a life-changing lead role as Tajdar Baloch. It was then Badussha was finally able to step into the spotlight, winning hearts as Bhansali's dreamy romantic hero.

Set in pre-independence India, the opulent period drama is centered around a house of influential courtesans in Lahore with a backdrop of rebellion as freedom fighters seek to overthrow British rule. When rebellion and romance collide, Oxford-educated Tajdar has his world transformed as he finds both love of country and the love of his life — neither of which he is prepared for.

Following the release of Heeramandi — and confirmation of a second season on the way — Collider sat down with Badussha for a one-on-one interview to delve into his lengthy fight to the top and the moment his life changed after being given the opportunity of his dreams with Bhansali. He also opened up on the reality of balancing cynicism with his sky-high dreams, being inspired by Jackie Chan's ground-breaking legacy in carving out space for the South Asian community and what he envisions Season 2 of Heeramandi will look like if Tajdar is to make a return.

COLLIDER: First of all, Heeramandi is absolutely incredible. I know you've heard this countless times, but genuinely it was so gripping because of the depth it has to it. You can't pull away because there are so many layers to the narrative. Tajdar is just the most endearing, relatable character. Everybody else feels like they're from a different time, feels far removed, but he is the people's character. You can relate to him. His pursuit of betterness for the country, you see all of those narratives. I have to say congratulations because he is just remarkable.

TAHA SHAH BADUSSHA: Thank you. It was very well written. I never expected the amount of love that Tajdar would be getting, to be very honest. We don't get the whole script; we just get scene by scene, so we don't know what's happening. I think, also, the strategy of marketing was to put out the women, so I didn't really know where we were going to be placed. But when it released, it was truly surprising the kind of messages that started pouring in and pouring in. We had a message every three minutes for, like, two and a half months. Just right now, maybe it's come down to one every 20 minutes, but it's still incredible.

How Taha Shah Badussha Landed His Lead Role

Wow! I know you've mentioned a lot about how you were initially taken on for a smaller part, and then Sanjay Leela Bhansali obviously saw something very remarkable in you. I don't think somebody of his stature would hand it out freely. He obviously saw something incredibly noteworthy in you. You then get that call, “Let's have a chat…” you must have been panicking. [Laughs]

BADUSSHA: The first time, I was not panicking, I was like, “Why would he want to meet me for a three-day role? This is interesting.” So for me, it was like, “He seems very involved. He wants to meet everybody.” So I went over there with a very open mind. To actually meet him for the first time, I was just like a fanboy. But he knew exactly what he wanted. He said, “We don’t want to waste you for something, which is a three-day role, so give him Balraj's role, and that's how I got Balraj's role. Then I went to the look test, passed that round, was about to sign the contract two weeks later, and then I got a call.

Now the second call made me really nervous because in my life, whenever I used to get something or land a role, somebody would come and take it away from me. Somebody would recommend somebody else, or they would go to shoot without even telling me. I've been through it, so I thought the worst. So, when I got that call and they were like, “Sorry, Bhansali changed his mind,” I'm like, “Oh, man, my life sucks.” So I went up to him, and I just requested him. I said, “Sir, please, this is the biggest opportunity of my life. If I've done something wrong, please just convey it to me, and I will correct it. Don't take me out, please.” And he's like, “Sit down, sit down.” So I went and sat down. I was looking at him and he was looking at me, and he said, “I saw your look test. You've done really well.” I said, “Okay…” “I want you for the lead role of my project.” And that just blew my mind because he had already signed somebody on. Everything had already been signed, all the characters had been signed.

So you were the spider in the web! [Laughs]

BADUSSHA: Yeah, I was. And I know exactly because I've been on the other side. So, now being on that side, I profusely apologized to the other person.

This is your time.

BADUSSHA: But I did say sorry. I said, “Look, man, it's not in my hands, but I'm really sorry if you think that I did something. I didn’t.”

Did it feel like the last 14 years of making your moves in the industry feel like it would all come down to this moment when he said to you: “I want you for the lead role?” Did you feel that weight fall off? Finally, you were about to do something that you had waited a long time for?

BADUSSHA: No, because I was quite cynical. Until it's out, you don't know if it's going to be out. I've done a movie or two where we've shot it, the first one did not release until date, and it's been seven years, and the other one released after eight years in the worst way possible. So, I've seen it all. So when this happened, I was still very cynical. I'm like, “Let's see.” I mean, I'm very happy. If I had to be anywhere, this is the best place I would be. I'd be shooting for him, of course. This is great. But is he going to change his mind? Is Netflix? Because I've heard that a couple of projects, even Netflix, if they don't believe in it, they'll stop it. So, I don't believe until the end, until it's done.

Then, when the trailer came out, I was like, “Okay, now it’s done!” [Laughs] “Now it’s coming.” And that was a year and a half a year of shooting. Of course, I had a great experience, but more than that, like I said, life just makes you a bit wary. You don't start just getting excited for anything. I'm very happy. It just made me realize, once it was released and this reaction has come to me from the world, that hard work pays off. Patience pays off, not giving up pays off, waking up in the morning and really kicking your ass pays off. It does pay off. It takes some time. Like my mom said, it will take time, but it will happen. God will not put you on this path if he doesn't have something for you. It's just not possible for any of us.

Absolutely. Even when you were looking at the three-day role, you were going to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. You've got so much to learn, and there's so much you want to learn from somebody like that. What did you go in expecting to learn, or what did you actually take away from him in the end?

BADUSSHA: I expected to learn a lot of acting. I wanted to learn how different people were going to approach their roles and their techniques. What I took away was how to basically handle such an opulent set. That's what I took away. I took away someone who is so into the details of each frame that he breathes it. It's like oxygen to him. You can see it in him that his mind doesn't wander. If it does wander, it's from the shot to the lighting, to the music to the next scene. He doesn’t get distracted or diverted, he's so focused. For me, what I've learned is that no matter how much I am doing, there is always more. That's what I took away from him.

With all of this going on, at many a time, I have also taken away that he has both sides. Of course, he can get frustrated, but I've also seen a very humorous side. He doesn’t take the stress. Whatever comes, comes from there and just comes through me, but from up there, but from up there. He always said, “Don't take yourself or anything around you too seriously. What has to come will come, what has to go will go. You just keep giving your best and do what makes you happy. Do what makes you happy. Don’t worry about anything else.” That’s what I took away. I took away a lot of wisdom, I took away a mentor, and I took away inspiration.

I love that. When you're playing a character like Tajdar, who has so many layers and is incredibly human and also has this desire to really make a change but is fighting societal standards in that process, is there anything you learn about yourself when you’re diving into a character like that? Does it bode well for introspection and self-reflection?

BADUSSHA: My understanding of being an actor is that the better you know yourself, the better it is for you to be able to play someone else because then you know what you are and what you are not. So if I have to play somebody like Tajdar, I’m like, “Okay, what does Tajdar have?” I’ve had puppy loves; I'm a lover boy, so I think I've taken that from Tajdar. I can relate that with Tajdar. I can relate to the part where there was no Instagram, there was nothing, so you had to write love letters. I can resonate with that. I can resonate with the part where he smells the handkerchief for her essence. I used to smell my girlfriend's sweater when she wasn't there for months for vacation in school, like tenth grade and eleventh grade. I can relate to that stuff.

I can relate to patriotism because all of us in India– I think India is the only country in the world where the national anthem is played before every film screening in the theaters. Every time it plays. Nowhere else in the world. We have patriotism inside of us. Plus my family, my grandfather was in the army. He fought for our country — both my grandfathers. So, I could relate to that. And so did their sons. There were so many connections as far as patriotism is concerned that I felt I could relate to those parts with Tajdar.

Image via Netflix

Certain parts, maybe I don't relate to. Let's say he's come back from Oxford. I have not studied at Oxford, so those things I've got to do my research for to understand, “Okay, this is the kind of university that he was, the kind of disciplines that they have had, these are the kinds of ethics, etc, etc.” So, I think that introspection is a very important part of acting. There are only nine emotions in life, and we feel almost all the emotions every day, right? So this kind of just fills it with a different thought process, and how much he shows will be of a different degree. Basically, it’s like a science. You introspect to internally churn the actor. You go to your mind, like, “Okay, I had this situation and then this happened to me and I can derive how I felt at that time,” or I can use like an “as if.”

There are lots of techniques I'm talking about, but I'm saying that introspection is very important because at times when I'm alone, especially when I have to work on intense scenes like that scene where I had to get hit on my head or that emotionally charged scene with Manisha ma'am and my father, where I was basically confessing that I have lied — those moments of time I go back, like, “When was I confessing in my life? What are those moments? How did I feel?” I go into myself when I have to find something emotional, something which is very intense and emotional. That's when I tend to go into my emotional side, and I pull out from my memories. It's very important to be an introspective actor.

So it's a critical part of that.

BADUSSHA: Very much so.

As an actor, when you look back at your life do you feel like there's one particular experience that really shaped you and prepared you for this moment so that you were ready for it, whether that was taking on the role or whether that was being able to embrace the success that's come with it really to enjoy that moment?

BADUSSHA: I wouldn't say there's one moment. I would say that it's compounding. So all the naysayers, all the people who did not believe, all the people who insulted me or who have completely belittled me by saying, “You're crazy. There are so many people there. On what basis are you going to be selected to do anything? You're never going to be an actor.” People putting me down, rejections, people who played with you or your beliefs, or who have made false promises — I think all these moments, some people take this as an extinguisher. For me, I've converted that into fuel. I've taken this negative energy, so the more negativity I get, the more I want to work. You said no, now I’m going to thank you. That part of me, where it's like I want to show you, that part of me is like, “Once I become this, then I'm going to do this.

Those parts, I guess with age and with understanding, that part is gone. I'm not like that anymore. I have used it as fuel to grow myself, but now it's not like I'm going to go back, and let’s say you insulted me — it's not like I'm going to show you attitude. For me, now I've shown you. That's why you're here today. You know it inside you what you had done, but now we restart. We restart. It's fine. Whatever has happened has happened. I don't mind. If I'm going to hold grudges, it's only going to affect me. Why should I spoil my energy? I'd rather say, “Okay, fine. Now you're here. Now, let's restart from this point to forget the past. Let's move on. How can we collaborate?” That's my thing.

Taha Shah Badussha Never Gave Up, Despite Years of Setbacks

That’s brilliant. I was watching previous interviews that you’ve done, and you said something that really stuck with me, which is that you always believed in the idea that if you have a plan B, then plan A is never going to succeed.

BADUSSHA: 100%.

Did you ever doubt that? During this process before you got here, was there a moment that you doubted that?

BADUSSHA: I'm actually quite unrealistic.

You’re a cynic, but you’re unrealistic?

BADUSSHA: Yes.

You’re a juxtaposition! [Laughs]

BADUSSHA: I know! I do know I'm a cynic because I don't let my emotions take over me, but I'm unrealistic because I keep my dreams open. Just because something good happens, that doesn't mean that I lose my cool. I still need to be composed. I still need to think. So for that, my emotions cannot be volatile. For that, I need to be stable. But as far as unrealistic is concerned, if I do not have unrealistic goals, if I do not believe in myself unrealistically — that if I've gone and done an audition, it's the best audition anyone can do — there are two ways of looking at this. This is not because of ego, this is because of hours and hours and hours and hours and days and months and years that I have invested in my craft, right? So, that is why I am saying that I am the best.

When I was out of college, I was saying, “I'm the best.” But at that point in time, I had no skill. But over 15 years, I have invested so many hours in developing myself, not only in acting but also in dancing, also action, also fitness, also keeping as young as I possibly can, and building my connection. Everything is connected. That's what I'm saying. I'm unrealistic because that's the only thing that keeps me sane.

My brother is very practical. My brother told me, “You know what? You should maybe look for plan B, a backup plan because it is not really working for you.” This was about five years back, and that really broke my heart because I looked up to him as a father figure. My mom was the only person who came to me, and she was like, “You're doing this for me. I love you. I know you’re gonna do it no matter what.” Now, my brother’s mind and the way he speaks has changed. Now, if I tell him, “I hope I can go to the UK and get an international film,” he's like, “You will get an international film!”

So you changed his mind!

BADUSSHA: Yeah! I love it. I love the way he speaks now. I like that energy. You have to be free-flowing with your dreams. Don't put a restriction on “why this,” or how. Make it big.

Is that the next goal? If you could have anything for the next project, you pick it, what would it be?

BADUSSHA: And international, big blockbuster, of course! I want the South Asian diaspora to be the leads in the international films now, just like how Gerard Butler or Hugh Jackman, so many people have come from outside the country. They are lead characters, so why not us? Why are we locked away to geeks or comedians? The only two other actors who I feel are making it right now would be Riz Ahmed and Dave Patel, but there's so much more space. Asian communities have gotten their chance, the Black community has gotten the chance — I think this should be our chance.

As I said, I would love to be the first Indian James Bond. I would love to do action films because I can bring that to the table. With the success of Heeramandi, I think I can bring a little bit of acting to the table, as well. I want to combine them. I met Tom Cruise recently. He’s my biggest inspiration now.

Is that what you want to be for India? Do you want to be that?

BADUSSHA: I want to be Taha Badussha for the world.

I love that.

BADUSSHA: I want to be what Jackie Chan did for his country. We are supporting the community, but now I want to be global. If I can bring the work ethic and we can bring the talent, then we just need a chance. We need the community over here to make that action film for us. Why not?

Absolutely.

Taha Shah Badussha Says Tajdar Would Have His Heart Set on Alamzeb in Season 2

Close

If Tajdar was being revived from the grave, which is not outside the realm of possibility, what do you think he would be doing now, and would you go for it? Would you go for Season 2?

BADUSSHA: I would 100%. I would do anything for Mr. Bhansali. I'll work for him for free. I'll do anything for him. He has revived my career. He has revived my life. I owe my whole life to him, to be honest. My whole career. People were basically saying, “Why do you want to take him? He has no work. He keeps calling us all the time.” And I do. Nothing wrong in asking for work. I don't mind. If you think that that's desperate, I am desperate. After knowing everything, he still took a chance on me. That is huge. That is commendable. That is nothing but respect. So yeah, any time he wants, I'll be there. First priority. I really hope I do come back in Season 2. I mean, let’s see. It’s the movies. You never know.

What do you think you would be doing? In your world, in your head, where would Tajdar be if he's alive?

BADUSSHA: I was thinking that they did not show his dead body, right? So they put somebody else's body in the grave, whereas his father has taken him away to, perhaps, London. So now he has to figure his way back to Alamzeb (Sharmin Segal) and in between maybe she becomes a mother. Things happen and now he has to go back to save her again.

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar Season 1 is on Netflix now.

