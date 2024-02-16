The Big Picture Tahar Rahim gave a quietly moving performance in A Prophet, a French prison drama released in 2009 that chronicles 19-year-old Malik’s ascension within the crime world from the confines of his incarceration.

Rahim powerfully showcases the tragedy of Malik's life as a criminal youth throughout A Prophet , often relying on the power of body language alone.

Authentic perspectives and actual ex-convicts as advisors enhance the film's realism, making it one of the best prison films ever made.

Madame Web has swung into theaters worldwide, and while we don’t want to take away the focus from all the incredible Spider-Women that the big screen is finally making room for, its antagonist Ezekiel Sims (Tahar Rahim) also happens to be played by the star of one of the greatest crime films of all time. The film in question is Jacques Audiard’s A Prophet, a French prison drama released in 2009 that chronicles 19-year-old Malik’s ascension within the crime world from the confines of his incarceration. While A Prophet was Tahar Rahim’s breakout role, the actor has gone on to appear in a number of buzzworthy productions since, receiving two Golden Globe nominations for his work in The Mauritanian and The Serpent, while also starring in Ridley Scott’s latest historical epic Napoleon. It’s safe to say that, like his character in A Prophet, he’s risen through the ranks of the film world as well.

Few crime films have ever pulled it off better, with A Prophet resonating not merely for being an excellent version of its genre, but for spotlighting the racial tensions of France and meditating on the tragic nature of a criminal youth. We’ve seen the criminally tinged rags-to-riches film a thousand times before, but what makes this one different comes in part from director Audiard’s tendency to spotlight underrepresented voices. Whether it’s narratives focused on disability (Rust and Bone), immigration (the Palme d’Or winning Dheepan), or language barriers (Read My Lips), authentic perspectives lie at the core of Audiard’s ambitions, most reflective in A Prophet when you discover that he hired actual ex-convicts to inhabit the prison as advisors or extras, whom Audiard describes as “the only people who know about prisons.” However, none of that would have worked if he hadn't found the perfect character to lead his audience down his unique vision of prison, and the perfect actor to portray him.

A Prophet A young Algerian man is sent to a French prison. Release Date May 16, 2009 Director Jacques Audiard Cast Tahar Rahim , Niels Arestrup , Adel Bencherif Runtime 155 Writers Dennis Lehane Studio Sony Pictures

Who Is Tahar Rahim's Malik in 'A Prophet'?

It's important to note right off the bat that, unlike certain crime narratives, A Prophet never functions as wish fulfillment. It’s not like Rahim’s Malik grows up with the energy of Ray Liotta in Goodfellas, who knew from his childhood that he wanted to be a gangster. Malik doesn’t have criminal aspirations as much as he’s been forced into them. But very much like Riz Ahmed in The Night Of, he realizes quickly that being in prison is no walk in the park. Entering this world of crime and punishment from the perspective of a wide-eyed and manipulable young adult means that he’s not only going to be taken advantage of, but that he will actively embroil himself deeper into this world for the sake of his own protection. From the very first shot of the film, Malik is constantly framed from behind bars. His first scene sees him beat up and bruised, only for a lawyer to walk in and, without doing very much work at all, feed him his sentence while swiftly insisting that he sign the documents ensuring the government pays him his fee. Rahim channels a deep sense of confusion into Malik's face when confronted with questions — a confusion that persists throughout every run with authority figures, none of whom appear to be looking out for him beyond the most minute ways.

Moments later, when he's interviewed by police officers who consistently antagonize and treat him like a second-class criminal, we come to understand that he has no vocational training, no skills, and can't even speak about his religious beliefs. In the very next scene, Malik has his shoes stolen and is asked to perform sexual favors in exchange for hash. That's barely 10 minutes into the movie where Malik has been incarcerated, abandoned by his lawyer, verbally abused by police officers, beat up in the prison courtyard, and coerced for sex. He's not only a blank slate, as his lack of development would imply, but a victim from every direction, with every authority figure, whether it be the prison guards or the more experienced criminals on the block, taking advantage of his naivety to mold him into what they want him to be. All of this, Rahim is able to convey to his audience with a single beaten-down stare.

Tahar Rahim Never Lets Us Forget That Malik Is a Victim in 'A Prophet'

Close

Anything goes in the world of A Prophet, and much of that is a result of Malik’s desperation upon entering the penitentiary. A mere 19-year-old sentenced to six years for assaulting police officers, Malik is also illiterate with absolutely nothing to his name. As a result, he is completely at the mercy of the crime bosses who extort him. He starts working with the Corsicans, who reveal their racial animosity through forcing him into servitude, with assigned tasks ranging from making coffee to murdering witnesses. He knows he’s being taken advantage of, but he also knows he doesn’t have a choice. Malik’s inexperience shines in the most subtle of ways, as Rahim’s character work demands that the audience knows what a victim Malik is, even if, all things considered, he ends up doing alright for himself.

It's not even Malik’s rise that astonishes throughout the film as much as the ways his embroilment into crime has affected him. Haunted by the ghosts of those he’s murdered for the Corsicans, Malik presses on, but at no point do we see his childlike nature better than within the airport sequence. As Malik obtains several furlough days for good behavior, his boss Luciani (Niels Arestrup) arranges for him to fly to Marseilles to mediate a deal. Malik bashfully admits that he’s never been on a plane before, and his demeanor at the airport is entirely indicative of that. When Malik is frisked as he goes through security, he instinctively opens his mouth and sticks out his tongue. It’s a tiny moment, but one that speaks volumes about his conditioning from his imprisonment and a lifetime of being treated like a criminal. Later, on the plane, a brief scene shows him looking outside, entirely thrilled by the view of the world from up top, one that only a life of crime has ever afforded him. The childlike gleam in his eyes shows that, in spite of all the villainy that surrounds him, he's still only a child, hungry for a normal life.

'A Prophet' Features Some of the Most Realistic Fight Scenes in Any Crime Film

It's not just the quiet and sensitive interior of Malik's soul that Rahim does such a phenomenal job of silently expressing, but his rage as well. A Prophet features some of the most intense fight scenes of any crime film, but that doesn't mean that it's part action movie like Leon: The Professional or The Dark Knight. A Prophet is a hard-hitting drama through-and-through, with its fight scenes reflecting that. That's because at no point does the violence exhibited by Malik come across as anything more than a reaction to his antagonization. A request for a sexual favor from a prisoner will result in him banging his head against the wall between them. Every assignment to murder sees him nervously twitching every time he holds a weapon. When Malik finishes the job, Rahim portrays him as both elated because of the fact that he's survived and shell-shocked by the trauma of the experience. Every fight seems less like an ass-whooping from an early Scorsese film as much as it does a desperate tussle for survival.

Malik’s journey is punctuated by one of the best endings that a crime film has ever seen, particularly as it avoids the rise and fall story structure of films like Scarface, substituting it instead with a powerful ‘good for him’ walk into the sunset. On the day of his release, he’s brought to the prison’s reception to collect the items taken from him on the day that he was incarcerated. He finds nothing but a single cigarette, a lighter, and a banknote, forcing him to reflect on how little he had when he came in. He walks outside, meeting with his late friend’s wife and child. As they leave, they’re revealed to be followed by a convoy of bulky vehicles. These vehicles don’t act as threats, however, but as allies, silently specifying that Malik’s power has grown to the extent that he can afford protection not just from within the prison, but from outside as well. Rahim's performance throughout the film is aboutthe power of body language. Fitting then, that his ending would see his arc reflected through hardly any words at all.

A Prophet is one of the best prison films ever made because it shows that these institutions, though their mission is supposedly to rehabilitate, actually bring their prisoners closer to the world of crime than further from it. It’s in prison that criminals will likely meet the most notorious contacts of their lives, and it’s in prison where the threat of death or torture forces minor prisoners to escalate their criminal activities for the sake of protection. As happy as we are for Malik for gaining so much and sticking to his principles in the long run, that final shot is still one overflowing with sadness. Malik could have escaped the crime world when all he was guilty of was assaulting an officer. Now, though he might be on top, he’s become a major player, and there’s only one way that all major players in the crime world will eventually go. The U.S. will get its own version of A Prophet starring Russell Crowe soon enough, but in the meantime, you’d be doing yourself a disservice by letting subtitles impede your enjoyment of an incredible story in its original form.

A Prophet is available to rent on Prime Video.

Rent on Prime Video