Plus, he reveals the pressure he placed on himself trying to accurately depict Mohamedou Ould Slahi’s story on screen.

With director Kevin Macdonald’s Guantanamo Bay drama The Mauritanian opening in select theaters this weekend, I recently got to speak with Tahar Rahim about playing Mohamedou Ould Slahi. Written by M.B. Traven, Rory Haines, and Sohrab Noshirvani and based on the NY Times best-selling memoir “Guantánamo Diary” by Mohamedou Ould Slahi, the film tells the inspiring true story of Slahi’s fight for freedom after being detained and imprisoned without charge by the U.S. Government for years. Led by an incredible lead performance by Rahim (who was recently nominated for a Golden Globe), the movie also stars Jodie Foster as Slahi’s defense attorney, Benedict Cumberbatch as the military prosecutor trying to convict Slahi, Shailene Woodley as Foster’s associate lawyer, and Zachary Levi as a CIA agent. For more on the film watch the trailer or read Matt Goldberg’s review.

During the interview with Rahim, he talked about why Kevin Macdonald was the right filmmaker to tell Slahi’s story, why he tried to create the conditions Slahi dealt with in prison, what was it like meeting Mohamedou for the first time, what kind of pressure he felt taking on this role, and more. In addition, we talked about his work on director Jacques Audiard’s A Prophet and if he had any idea it would turn out to be such a special film.

Check out what he had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about followed by the official synopsis.

Image via STXfilms

Tahar Rahim:

Did he have any idea when he was making director Jacques Audiard’s A Prophet that it would be such a big hit?

What it was like working with Kevin Macdonald on The Eagle and on The Mauritanian and if he had changed as a filmmaker?

Why Macdonald was the best director to tell Slahi’s story.

Did he feel the pressure to deliver a great performance due to the importance of the role?

Why he tried to recreate the conditions Slahi dealt with in prison.

What was it like meeting Mohamedou for the first time?

Here’s the official synopsis for The Mauritanian:

Two-time Oscar winner Jodie Foster stars as Nancy Hollander, a defense attorney who takes on the case of Mohamedou Ould Slahi (Tahar Rahim), a Mauritanian man who stands accused of recruiting the terrorists who flew a plane into the World Trade Center on 9/11. Captured by the U.S. government, Mohamedou languishes in prison for years without charge or trial, nearly losing all hope until he finds allies in Nancy and her associate Teri Duncan (Shailene Woodley). Together they face countless obstacles in a desperate pursuit for justice. Their controversial advocacy, along with evidence uncovered by formidable military prosecutor Lt. Colonel Stuart Couch (Benedict Cumberbatch), eventually reveals a shocking and far-reaching conspiracy.

Image via STXfilms

Share Share Tweet Email

Why ‘L.A. Story’ Is Still a Relevant (and Poignant) Satire of Los Angeles As a comedian in Los Angeles, I feel personally attacked by this film.