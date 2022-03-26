Taika Waititi is one of our greatest gifts in this world and his acceptance speech Publicists Guild Awards is a perfect example of why we love him so much. Accepting the Television Showpersons of the Year award with his Reservation Dogs colleague Sterlin Harjo, Waititi had free rein (since Harjo appeared via video from the set of Season 2 of the hit FX series).

Dedicating his trophy to his team at ID-PR, Waititi's speech was what we've come to know him for: chaos with some of the best jokes around. He has some of the best comedic timing in the business and constantly brings that wit and humor into poignant stories that make him one of our greatest working talents today and this honor, along with Harjo's work on Reservation Dogs, is just the start of the awards the series and this team should get.

“We wanted to make a Native show that exemplified the authentic humorous stories we have shared throughout our nearly 20 years of friendship,” Waititi said of his bond with Harjo. “We wanted to bring these Indigenous stories to the forefront to see people that looked like us on screen, but you can’t just write and shoot a show and then call it a day. We need people who will work hard to make sure our work reaches a wider audience, and that is where people like you come in.”

But his speech was also filled with Waititi's wit and charm as he praised his team for all the things they got him out of, including the time he got kicked out of a hotel. “We don’t even have to talk about the fact that I’m not allowed back in that hotel,” he joked. “There’s plenty more hotels. How did you find me in that hotel? I’ve always wondered that. I never told anyone I was going there, but [they] found me at 10 in the morning. Incredible! I love you guys. I didn’t want to leave it, though. I didn’t want to leave — [I’m] a little bit angry.”

He went on to talk about the outrageous questions that the talent will ask of their publicists and how they handle it. “You’re very decent to people like us who are very frustrating. I know you know, we’re like, ‘Oh, can I get a plus 18 to that party tonight?’ I get it. I get it, we’re annoying, and you guys are very supportive. You’ll be like, ‘Oh, we’ll see what we can do.'"

Making fun of himself and his fellow actors and creatives, he went on to talk about how the PR team is the patients to their childish antics. “Hollywood is already is just a city full of immature idiots, and you guys are a bunch of very hardworking patient parents. We all love you. I do need to talk to you about this party I want to get into this weekend. It’s got a good gift bag.”

This speech is just another look into how charming and fun Waititi is. He's one of our best, and we love whenever he gets to take the stage and accept the praise he rightfully deserves! Check out his full speech below:

