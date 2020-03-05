Taika Waititi to Bring Two Animated ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’ Series to Netflix

Get your Golden Ticket jokes ready! Oscar-winner Taika Waititi is now set to write, direct, and executive produce two original animated series for Netflix. And we can’t think of a better property for the unique mind and visual stylings of Waititi to tackle. Expect this one to be wildly weird. (And no, that image above isn’t from Waititi’s project but from the most recent animated feature from Warner Bros. instead.)

Netflix revealed a bit about the plans for both series today: The first is based on the world and characters of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory; the second is a wholly original take on the Oompa-Loompas, who will star in their own event series. As Netflix puts it, “the shows will retain the quintessential spirit and tone of the original story while building out the world and characters far beyond the pages of the Dahl book for the very first time.”

Netflix and The Roald Dahl Story Company signed a deal for adaptations back in 2018, with plans to reimagine many of the beloved stories of Roald Dahl, including Matilda, The BFG, The Twits, and others; Waititi’s involvement marks the first big step forward for the massive endeavor.

With 300 million books sold and 1 new book sold every 2.5 seconds, the Roald Dahl brand has never been more popular, and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory is the #1 best-selling Roald Dahl title. With over 50 years of literary heritage, Willy Wonka has become one of the world’s most beloved fictional icons, recognized globally as the world’s most inventive confectionary creator. And we imagine Waititi is going to have a blast with this one.