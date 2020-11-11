Watch: Taika Waititi’s Coca-Cola Christmas Commercial Will Have You Reaching for a Tissue

Taika Waititi does it again. Waititi, the man who gave us glorious gems like Hunt for the Wilderpeople, Thor: Ragnarok, and What We Do in the Shadows, has found time in his increasingly busy schedule to make one of the best commercials I’ve seen so far in 2020. Grab a tissue because Waititi’s commercial for beverage giant Coca-Cola is just about the sweetest thing since, well, Coca-Cola.

November is the beginning of the holiday season (I don’t make the rules, I just follow them) and that means it’s time for the Christmas-themed commercials to start rolling out. Waititi’s commercial is one of the first big advertisements to be released and help get us in the holiday spirit. Without spoiling the twists of this two-minute commercial, Waititi manages to craft a thrilling story about a father trying to get his daughter’s letter for Santa to the bearded North Pole resident just in time for Christmas. You’ll want to grab a tissue because this commercial ditches any wackiness Waititi is prone to and leans hard into the sweetness of the season. Look, I know that Waititi’s commercial is still here to do one essential thing — sell us a product — but if we can’t also appreciate it as a heartwarming bit of footage, then we deserve to have coal in our stockings.

You can watch Taika Waititi’s heartwarming Coca-Cola commercial below. For more, catch up on Waititi’s other projects, including Thor: Love and Thunder.

Allie Gemmill is the Weekend Contributing Editor for Collider. You can follow them on Twitter @_matineeidle.