Taika Waititi’s agenda keeps getting busier, as the filmmaker is reportedly directing the upcoming Tower of Terror movie starring Scarlett Johansson. As Collider exclusively revealed last year, Johansson also produces the project through her company These Pictures, alongside Jonathan Lia, with Inside Out scribe Josh Cooley handling the screenplay.

Inspired by The Twilight Zone series, the Tower of Terror attraction took visitors on a scary journey through alternate dimensions. Aboard an elevator in a hotel where supernatural phenomena happened, the Tower of Terror ride became a fan-favorite attraction in Walt Disney World, which led the House of the Mouse to release a film adaptation in 1997. The 1997 Tower of Terror flew under everyone’s radar since it just delivered some forgettable Halloween-themed fun. However, considering the star power Disney is gathering for the new film, we’ll finally get the big-budgeted adaptation the attraction always deserved.

During a recent interview with Variety, Johansson talked about Black Window and her eventual lawsuit against Disney due to the company changing the movie’s release strategy. Still, while Johansson and Disney were once entangled in a legal battle, and the star is done with the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the Tower of Terror project is still in development. During the interview, Johansson underlined how there’s no bad blood between her and Disney, and everyone is happy to keep working together. However, the most curious aspect of the interview is how Variety points out that Tower of Terror has “Taika Waititi attached to direct.”

Tower of Terror Is the Latest Addition to Waititi’s Busy Agenda

Like Johansson, Waititi has just come out of the MCU. That’s because, after helming Thor: Ragnarok and Thor: Love and Thunder, Waitit wants to redirect his creative energies to different projects. The question is just when will Waititi find the time to get to the bottom of his to-do list. Besides Tower of Terror, Waititi will also work for Disney in an untitled Star Wars movie where he intends to star. Other highly-anticipated projects on Waititi’s plate include the Apple TV+ series adaptation of 1981’s Time Bandits and Netflix’s animated Charlie and the Chocolate Factory TV shows.

The next Waititi movie to hit theaters will be Next Goal Wins. Next Goal Wins stars Michael Fassbender as Thomas Rongen, a Dutch soccer coach who led the American Samoa national team to victory after their historical defeat against Australia. The movie is inspired by the 2014’s documentary of the same name and is set to be released on November 17, 2023, after multiple delays.

