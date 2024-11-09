For nearly the entire time that Collider has been around, we’ve been reporting on the Flash Gordon remake. Now, nearly two decades later, the movie has gone through several levels of production hell with no release date in sight. The most recent director stepping up to the plate to take a swing at the Alex Raymond-created comic-turned-Mike Hodges-film of 1980 was none other than Thor: Ragnarok and Jojo Rabbit director, Taika Waititi. His involvement came into focus back in 2019, first as an animated production, before moving into live-action in 2021. Since then, however, things surrounding the reimagining have been rather hush-hush, with fans wondering if Waititi’s Flash Gordon will ever crossover onto screens.

Recently, Collider’s Tania Hussain caught up with The Adjustment Bureau director, George Nolfi, to pick his brain about his upcoming action thriller, Elevation. While discussing the writer-turned-director’s lengthy and impressive career, Hussain inquired about Nolfi’s ties to Waititi’s Flash Gordon. Previously revealed to be joining the behind-the-scenes team as an executive producer, Nolfi’s name has been looped into the comic adaptation for quite some time. Unfortunately, he’s just as in the dark about the fate of Flash Gordon as the rest of us, revealing,

“I'm not too involved with that one. There are a couple of things coming up that I can't talk about that I'm humbled to be involved with that I think would be in your realm of interest, but I’m not too involved with Flash Gordon at this point.”

The Recent-Ish History of ‘Flash Gordon’

Starring Sam J. Jones (The Highwayman) as the titular hero, Flash Gordon rose to on-screen prominence through Hodges’ 1980 film, which doubled as a musical (cool kids will call it a space opera) with music by Queen. Your regular run-of-the-mill jock, Flash Gordon’s life was flipped upside down after he and his friends became involved in an intergalactic war against the evil Ming the Merciless (Max von Sydow) who was bent on Earth’s destruction. The movie is a cult-classic for numerous reasons, which is why fans have been so eager to see the character back in action more than four decades later.

After Fox picked up the rights back in 2014, it seemed that the reimagining was finally on the way. Excitement only continued to grow when it was announced that Kick-Ass and The Kingsman franchise’s Matthew Vaughn was attached to direct. However, after James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy came onto the scene, Vaughn began to have second thoughts about his vision for Flash Gordon, as the visual styles of the two movies seemed to clash with one another. Then, in 2018, Vaughn was out and Overlord helmer, Julius Avery, was in the saddle, continuing Flash Gordon’s mad dash to the big screen. One year later, it would be announced that Waititi was the official director, with the New Zealand native still allegedly attached to the production even if movement had been incredibly slow.

