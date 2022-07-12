From low-budget beginnings to some of the biggest movies and shows of modern times.

Rest easy superhero fans, Thor: Love and Thunder has finally arrived. Stars Chris Hemsworth (Extraction), Natalie Portman (Annihilation), Tessa Thompson (Creed) and more all return in this colorful continuation of the Thor films, joined by Christian Bale (Vice) and the cast of Guardians of the Galaxy.

The film is directed by Taika Waititi, the New Zealand actor and filmmaker responsible for reinvigorating interest in Marvel’s god of thunder with the release of Thor: Ragnarok in 2017. He is unquestionably one of the most inventive and unique directors working today, but also no stranger to stepping in front of the camera himself. Though better known for his hilarious work as a writer and director, we also have some of Waititi’s acting roles to thank for leaving audiences tearing up with laughter.

'Thor: Ragnarok' (2017)

Thor: Ragnarok marked Waititi’s first foray into the MCU. The film is a bold and irreverent reinvention of Hemsworth’s Thor, unafraid to reorient the heart and humor of the iconic Marvel hero.

In what turned out to be 2017’s wildest superhero space comedy, Waititi plays Korg, a gentle soul encased in the hulking stone frame of a powerful Kronan warrior. As Waititi revealed in an interview with GQ, he wasn’t even sure if people would understand his accent. The actor-director’s gamble paid off, and Korg’s flawless comedic timing and gentle cadence made him one of the most celebrated, most hilarious heartthrobs of the entire MCU.

'The Mandalorian' (2019-present)

It’s quite the challenge to make an assassin bounty hunter robot a charming, comedic character. And yet, in The Mandalorian, Waititi’s performance as the droid IG-11 was one of the many highlights of the acclaimed Star Wars spin-off series.

Waititi’s involvement in the franchise really proves that, at this point in its storied history, the Star Wars franchise can go anywhere. Starting out as a member of the Bounty Hunters’ Guild, IG-11 goes through a significant transformation in the first season of The Mandalorian, but Taika’s performance shines through IG-11’s metallic shell, managing to successfully sell both the comedic and heartfelt moments of the now-beloved droid.

'Boy' (2010)

Admittedly, Waititi’s performance in Boy is as equally tragic as it is funny. In the coming-of-age comedy-drama, directed and written by Waititi himself, a young boy (James Rolleston) from New Zealand’s east coast is reunited with his estranged, criminal father. Waititi plays the boy’s father Alamein, who has a few lessons to learn before he can call himself a successful dad.

Still, Alamein remains an entertaining and endearing character in his own pathetic way. As much of a child as his estranged boys, Alamein is a hilarious and heart-wrenching highlight of Waititi’s acting career.

'Jojo Rabbit' (2019)

Though it highlights one of the darkest times of modern history, Jojo Rabbit delicately tells the tale of Johannes ‘Jojo’ Betzler (Roman Griffin Davis), a ten-year-old boy caught between the demands of his fascist society, and his relationships with his anti-Nazi mother (Scarlett Johannson) and the young girl (Thomasin McKenzie) that he finds taking shelter in his home.

Throughout the story, Jojo is accompanied by an imaginary friend: a comically-boisterous Adolf Hitler, played by none other than the film’s writer and director, Taika Waititi. Equally buffoonish and rude as he is supportive, Jojo’s imaginary companion becomes more and more challenging as Jojo’s nationalism shrivels away throughout the film. Jojo Rabbit is filled to the brim with odd-yet-charming characters, yet Waititi’s clownlike Hitler remains the most zany of them all.

'Hunt for the Wilderpeople' (2016)

Hunt for the Wilderpeople stars Julian Dennison (Deadpool 2) and Sam Neill (Jurassic Park) as an adoptive-father and son duo who flee together into the New Zealand bush, pursued by child services and the police.

The heartfelt comedy-drama also features a fantastic cameo from the film’s writer and director, Waititi himself. Waititi plays the awkward and aloof priest that presides over a funeral that takes place early on in the 2016 film. Though short and understated, the hilarious director’s cameo does nothing but steal the scene.

'Free Guy' (2021)

Starring Ryan Reynolds (Pokémon: Detective Pikachu), Jodie Comer (The Last Duel), Joe Keery (Stranger Things) and more, Free Guy tells the story of Guy, an ordinary bank teller whose life is changed forever when he discovers that he is a character in an online multiplayer game.

In the action-comedy film, Taika Waititi plays villain Antwan Hovachelik, the founder and CEO of Soonami Studio, the game company behind the world in which Guy resides. A narcissist and a thief, Waititi’s Hovachelik was a delightful villain to watch, irreverent and ruthless in his quest to remain in control.

'What We Do in the Shadows' (2014)

What kind of shenanigans would ensue if you and your housemates were undying, bloodthirsty vampires just hanging out in a flat? What We Do in the Shadows imagines that exact situation. The 2014 comedy film follows four vampires as they navigate their chores and immortality in a shared Wellington flat.

Waititi plays Viago, an uptight and rigid vampire who adores cleanliness and order. To make matters funnier, Waititi based his character and performance on his own mother. Viago’s role as the surrogate parent of his carefree flatmates shines as one of the best performances of Waititi’s career.

'Our Flag Means Death' (2022)

A refreshing reinterpretation of the most infamous pirates in human history, Our Flag Means Death is one of the most promising new series released in 2022. In the romantic adventure-comedy, Waititi plays Edward Teach – better known as Blackbeard – a widely-feared pirate captain who has become disillusioned with his life of villainy and adventure.

Loosely based on the life and travels of the Gentlemen Pirate, Stede Bonnet (Rhys Darby), Our Flag Means Death is not a series you’d dare pass up. As hilarious as it is touching, Waititi’s performance especially is a comedic highlight of the show.

