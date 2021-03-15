Jojo Rabbit took home the Best Compilation Soundtrack at the Grammys, which, incredibly, brings director Taika Waititi one step closer to an EGOT. Sharing the news on Twitter, Waititi seemed both shocked and excited about the win. Known for his outlandish stories and beautiful cinematography, Waititi is one of our top-tier filmmakers and to see him getting recognized for his work is a long-time coming. (He was first nominated for an Oscar in 2005 for his short film Two Cars, One Night.)

"I guess they’re just giving Grammys to anyone now," Waititi says in a video acceptance speech filmed in his trailer. Currently, the Grammy-winning director is filming Thor: Love and Thunder in Australia, hence the unique location. Waititi's entire speech is very much on-brand for Waititi. Cracking jokes about the win and thanking those who gave the Grammy to him? That's a perfect acceptance speech, to be honest.

The Jojo Rabbit soundtrack is filled with classic songs, including "Helden" by David Bowie and "Komm gib mir deine Hand (I Want to Hold Your Hand)" by The Beatles. Following the story of Jojo (Roman Griffin Davis) as he grows up in Nazi Germany and talks to his imaginary friend, Adolf Hitler (Waititi), Jojo Rabbit shocked audiences with Waititi’s classic humor and the heart that exists in the novel Caging Skies by Christine Leunens. Waititi adapted in a screenplay which then went on to nab the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay at the 2020 Oscars, setting him on his path to that coveted EGOT status.

With this win, Waititi is on his way to getting an EGOT. With upcoming projects like Reservation Dogs for FX and his work on the show What We Do In The Shadows helping nudge him closer to an Emmy, all that's left is to find some way for Waititi to get a Tony. Waititi is currently working on a wide range of projects, including Next Goal Wins, an untitled Star Wars film, as well as acting projects like The Suicide Squad and his work as Korg in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Overall, this win is a well-deserved one. Waititi has mastered the art of needle drops in his films. From the use of "Immigrant Song" by Led Zeppelin in Thor: Ragnarok and beyond, his compilation soundtracks for his films are incredible and Jojo Rabbit’s win is clearly a testament to that. Congratulations to Waititi and those behind Jojo Rabbit on the win. Even though he seemed surprised to be winning a Grammy, it was an exciting win for Waititi and honestly, he deserves it.

Check out Waititi's initial reaction to his Grammy win and his acceptance speech below.

