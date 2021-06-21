The series will star Rhys Darby as an aristocrat who decides to become a pirate.

Our Flag Means Death, the upcoming pirate comedy series featuring Taika Waititi and starring Rhys Darby, has just added several new actors to the cast.

Joining Waititi and Darby will be Kristian Nairn, known as Hodor from Game of Thrones, who will be playing the character of “Wee John Feeney.” Also added to the cast are Nathan Foad (Bloods) as “Lucius,” Samson Kayo (Death to 2020) as “Oluwanda,” Rory Kinnear (Penny Dreadful) as both “Captain Nigel Badminton” and “Chauncey Badminton,” Con O’Neill (Chernobyl) as “Izzy,” and Vico Ortiz (American Horror Story: 1984) as “Bonifacia.”

Taika Waititi to Play Blackbeard in HBO Max's Pirate Series 'Our Flag Means Death'

In addition to executive producing the series and directing the pilot, Waititi will also play Blackbeard in Our Flag Means Death. According to the series logline, the series will be loosely based on the real-life adventures of Stede Bonnet (Darby), who left his aristocratic life to become a pirate.

The pilot for Our Flag Means Death is just one of many projects Waititi currently has coming in the near future. Waititi recently finished filming his second MCU film, Thor: Love and Thunder, which is currently scheduled to come out on May 6, 2022. Also wrapped is Next Goal Wins, which stars Michael Fassbender, Elisabeth Moss, Armie Hammer, and Darby. Beyond directing, Waititi will also appear in The Suicide Squad, Free Guy, and will be reprising the role of Korg in both Thor: Love and Thunder and What If…? Finally, Waititi will also be the showrunner for an upcoming Charlie and the Chocolate Factory animated series for Netflix, as well as a spin-off animated series that will focus on the Oompa Loompas.

While there is no release date for Our Flag Means Death, it does seem like with Thor: Love and Thunder wrapped, we might start getting more information about this upcoming pirate comedy series.

