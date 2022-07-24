In the past few years, Taika Waititi has risen in popularity for his often absurdist, comedic, and also equally heartfelt and elaborate film and television productions including the award-winning Jojo Rabbit, What We Do in the Shadows, Our Flag Means Death, Reservation Dogs and the two most recent Thor movies, with his most recent project being Thor: Love and Thunder.

RELATED: Taika Waititi's Movies Ranked, From Talking Rocks to Neurotic Vampires

The director, writer, actor, and overall creative is a shining example of where a bit of humor and playfulness can take a production. As Waititi has grown in fame and received more and more accolades for his hard work, he’s been signing on to new projects that any fans of the director should know are in development.

'Akira'

A new live-action adaption of the 1988 anime film Akira has Waititi listed as the director. Akira is set in a Dystopian 2019 and follows Shotaro Kaneda, the leader of a biker gang whose friends acquires telepathic abilities. Warner Bros. acquired rights to the movie in 2002 after the film’s great success, and the film was delayed and passed to a variety of different directors before finally finding a home with Waititi.

Although the movie has been delayed due to his work and involvement in other projects at the time, Waititi still is working on getting the film on its feet for a hopeful release in the near future. Considering the film’s past and the director’s other projects, an exact or even projected release date is still unknown.

'What We Do in the Shadows' Sequel

What We Do in the Shadows was created by Waititi as a horror mockumentary film, and eventually, he served as an executive producer on the hit FX series of the same name, universe, and extremely similar plot. With the show’s success and growing fanbase, Waititi announced that he would be making a sequel to the original cult-classic film called We’re Wolves. The movie is going to be centered around a group of werewolves trying to live in modern-day New Zealand.

It’s rumored that Rhys Darby is a leading role in the film, but once again, the film has been pushed back due to Waititi’s more pertinent projects. However, considering how important this series is to Waititi, We’re Wolves will most definitely be in development in the coming years.

'Star Wars' Film

Image via Disney+

Most recently, Lucasfilm Ltd. announced that they were developing a new, untitled Star Wars film with Waititi as the director. Waititi previously directed a few episodes of The Mandalorian, so he has had experience working in the Star Wars Universe.

The film will be written by both Waititi and Krytsy Wilson-Cairns, and the theatrical release is currently set for 2023. There is little to no information about the premise of the film’s story, but promotional materials show crystals floating in space.

Netflix's 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory' Series

In 2020, it was announced that Netflix had tapped Waititi to create two animated series based on the classic story by Roald Dahl, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, the first being about the characters and plot of the original novel and the other focusing solely on the Oompa Loompas.

RELATED: 'Wonka': Release Date, Cast & Everything We Know About the Chocolatier

Both of these series have an unknown release date as of now, but they should be released within the coming years. Netflix is known to be quite punctual.

'The Auteur'

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

Waititi, in addition to all the projects he was asked to be involved in, was tapped to direct the Jude Law series The Auteur. The Autuer is a horror-comedy limited series set to stream on SHOWTIME in the near future.

There is quite a bit of information still unknown about the series, but from what sources say, the series will be told from the point of view of an eccentric auteur and a satire on Hollywood. All else is still unknown, but considering Waititi’s success in satires, the show is sure to be a hit.

'Flash Gordon'

In 2019, Fox/Disney announced that Waititi would create a Flash Gordon movie. As of recent news, the film is going to be live-action, and focus on the characters from the beloved Flash Gordon sci-fi comics about an outer-space hero and evil space-lords.

As of now, it is not confirmed he will direct in addition to writing the script, but it is likely. Additionally, Fox and Disney are still on-board, but the production is still in the early stages (in terms of public knowledge).

'The Incal'

Image via Epic Comics

In November 2021, Humanoids and Primer Entertainment announced that Waititi would direct the first feature adaptation of The Incal, a graphic novel by Alejandro Jodorowsky and Moebius. The Incal is an epic space-opera about P.I. John Difool, who finds a magical artifact known as “The Incal.”

As Difool learns more and more about the mysterious object’s true powers, he embarks on an intense spiritual journey across the galaxy. Once again, a release date is unknown. The project was just released under a year ago, so It's unlikely there has been large developments just yet.

NEXT: From 'Jojo Rabbit' to 'Our Flag Means Death': Taika Waititi's Best Live-Action Roles and How to Watch Them