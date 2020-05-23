Taika Waititi Joined by Tessa Thompson & Olivia Wilde for ‘James and the Giant Peach’

The newest episode of the James and the Giant Peach read-along hosted by Taika Waititi is here. Friday’s episode marked the fourth episode released in the celebrity-filled read-along of the Roald Dahl classic. Waititi’s fun read-along event kicked off back on May 18, with new episodes airing three times a week since then. This special read-along event is benefitting Partners in Health, a medical and social justice organization fighting COVID-19 and supporting public health systems in some of the most vulnerable communities around the world and co-founded by Dahl’s daughter, Ophelia Dahl.

Episode four saw Waititi joined by his Thor: Ragnarok co-star Tessa Thompson, Booksmart director Olivia Wilde and star Beanie Feldstein, and Carnival Row lead Cara Delevingne. Together, the quintet began with Chapter 14 of James and the Giant Peach, which sees the titular hero, James, beginning his adventure with his surrogate bug family as they head out to sea in their giant peach home.

With Waititi taking the lead, providing both some incredible narration and sound effects (what he uses a box of pasta for is ingenious), his four guest stars took on the duties of playing each of the supporting bug characters. Everyone immediately sprung into action, delivering some very animated line readings and having fun with one another as they working through Dahl’s book. Coming in at just under 20 minutes, this latest episode of Waititi’s read-along is the perfect way to beat those stay-at-home blues.

And, if you happened to miss any of the previous episodes of Waititi’s James and the Giant Peach charity read-along, fear not! We’ve taken the liberty of rounding up the first three episodes of the read-along so you can catch up. Waititi has had a heck of a line-up in past episodes, with Chris and Liam Hemsworth, Nick Kroll, Benedict Cumberbatch, Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Sarah Paulson, Ruth Wilson, Eddie Redmayne, and Kumail Nanjiani all coming along for the ride. Make sure you catch up below before a new read-along episode drops on Monday, May 25.