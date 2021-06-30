The brains behind What We Do in the Shadows are teaming up for another adventure. According to Entertainment Weekly, Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi have begun work on a new television comedy. In the interview, Clement revealed that he and his frequent collaborator — who also worked with him on the hit sitcom Flight of the Conchords — are co-writing the new series, which he describes as a departure from their previous work together.

Attributing his success in Hollywood to working with his friends, Clement told EW:

"Taika and I are working on a new series right now which we just started writing. I can't tell you much about it yet, but what's fun about it and what makes it exciting for me is it's something I always wanted to do, which is long-form episodes in a sitcom. It's an action-adventure comedy. It'll be different from what I've usually done. I've made three sitcoms now, and I hope this one is still funny but more of an adventure series."

With this new project in the works, work on both the world of What We Do in the Shadows and its spin-off, Wellington Paranormal, have been put on pause. Clement revealed no further details about the series, but it is set to join a packed roster of successful projects that have made them beloved the world over.

“It's definitely easier to work with people you know because you know what the other needs,” Clement told EW. "I missed Taika on season 2 of What We Do in the Shadows...so now I'm looking forward to working with him again.”

The comedy pair already have a jam-packed schedule, in addition to this new project. As well as working on What We Do in the Shadows and Wellington Paranormal, Clement is also set to star in James Cameron’s much-anticipated Avatar sequel in 2022. Waititi, who recently wrapped filming for Thor: Love and Thunder, is currently producing Reservation Dogs for FX, and is set to star as Blackbeard in Our Flag Means Death, a new HBO Max original series.

