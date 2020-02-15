Taika Waititi, Jude Law in Talks for Showtime Showbiz Series ‘The Auteur’

Hot off his Oscar win for writing Jojo Rabbit, Taika Waititi and two-time Oscar nominee Jude Law are teaming on The Auteur, a new limited series in development at Showtime, Collider has learned.

While there are no deals in place yet, Waititi and Law are currently in negotiations with Showtime, which is saying goodbye to Homeland and Shameless this year — and possibly Ray Donovan as well. The network is ramping up its next generation of shows, including Halo, Mr. Ripley and limited series The President Is Missing based on the bestselling book by James Patterson and Bill Clinton, but it remains hungry for prestige content as the arms race for talent continues to intensify amid the current streaming wars.

Little is known about The Auteur, though sources describe it as a Hollywood satire that examines the industry through the eyes of an eccentric auteur filmmaker, who would be played by Law. Waititi would executive produce alongside Law and direct at least one episode, as well as co-write the show with Peter Warren.

A representative for Showtime had no comment on Friday.

Waititi has a full dance card at the moment, as he’s in post-production on the soccer comedy Next Goal Wins, and will then segue to Marvel’s Thor: Love and Thunder, which recently brought on Jennifer Kaytin Robinson (Someone Great) to work on the script. He’s also attached to write a Flash Gordon movie, and he has been sought to direct a new Star Wars movie, although that project would be several years off. As an actor, Waititi will soon be seen alongside Ryan Reynolds in the action-comedy Free Guy, and he’s also set to appear in James Gunn‘s DC movie The Suicide Squad.

Law earned Oscar nominations for his supporting turn in The Talented Mr. Ripley and his lead role in Cold Mountain. He recently played Dumbledore in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, and he also played Yon-Rogg in Captain Marvel, so he and Waititi are both active members of the MCU. Law currently stars opposite Blake Lively in The Rhythm Section, and he’ll soon be seen playing Carrie Coon‘s materialistic husband in Sean Durkin‘s Sundance drama The Nest. Law is also expected to return for the third installments in the Fantastic Beasts and Sherlock Holmes franchises, and he’s slated to star in Francis Ford Coppola‘s long-gestating passion project Megalopolis.

On the TV side, Law stars alongside John Malkovich in HBO’s The New Pope, and he’s also slated to star opposite Naomie Harris in the network’s limited series The Third Day. He’s represented by WME and Julian Belfrage Associates, while Waititi is repped by CAA, Manage-ment and Gail Cowan Management. For more on Waititi’s involvement with Star Wars and WB’s Akira, click here.