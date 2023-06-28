It seems that Taika Waititi is finally about to score his winning goal, thanks to the Toronto International Film Festival. Waititi's upcoming feature, Next Goal Wins, has officially joined the TIFF lineup. The festival will be the movie's official world premiere, with the wide theatrical release following in November. TIFF will occur September 7-17, but the Next Goal Wins premiere date has yet to be announced.

While Waititi fans can rejoice at the news, it does come as a surprise given the rocky path Next Goal Wins has been on for the past few years, with multiple delays that made many wonder if the feature would even get released. It initially wrapped production in 2020 and was on a steady track until the Armie Hammer scandal. Following that, Will Arnett replaced Hammer, which meant the film had to re-shoot several scenes, further delaying its release. Near the back half of 2022, it was on track for an April 2023 release date. Then, Searchlight pushed the date again to September of this year, with one final delay that landed Next Goal Wins its November 17 release date. With TIFF now on the schedule for the feature, it seems that the delays may (hopefully) be done.

Next Goal Wins Is Based on a True Story

Next Goal Wins brings a narrative adaptation of the 2014 documentary of the same name. Like its source material, the feature centers on the American Samoa soccer team, known for being absolutely terrible following a devastating 31-0 loss during a 2001 FIFA match. Thanks to their unfortunate reputation, the team must contend with the world's perception of them as they work to qualify for the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. Despite the disheartening feeling of such an image, Waititi previously ensured audiences that Next Goal Wins will be his "least cynical film."

Image via Searchlight Pictures

Next Goal Wins is directed and co-written by Waititi, who co-wrote with Iain Morris (The Inbetweeners). Alongside Arnett, the film stars Michael Fassbender (X-Men: Dark Phoenix) as soccer coach Thomas Rongen, Rhys Darby (who also works with Waititi for Our Flag Means Death), Oscar Knightley (Duckrockers), Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid's Tale), Uli Latukefu (Young Rock), Angus Sampson (The Lincoln Lawyer), David Fane (800 Worlds), Beulah Koale (Hawaii 5-0), and Kaimana making their acting debut.

Next Goal Wins will debut this September at TIFF, with its theatrical release set for November 17. Watch the trailer below: