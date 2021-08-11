From the Marvel Cinematic Universe to a galaxy far, far away — is there anything writer-director Taika Waititi can’t do? It was announced last year that Waititi would be writing and directing an untitled Star Wars feature film for Lucasfilm, one of many post-sequel trilogy projects in the works, and now, he’s finally given us the briefest glimpse into his work on the film.

In an interview with Wired, Waititi revealed that the film is still very much in the planning stages, with not much more than a story concept to show for it. "It’s still in the ‘EXT. SPACE’ stage," he said of the project. "But we’ve got a story. I’m really excited by it because it feels very me."

The director, who just wrapped work on Thor: Love and Thunder (out next year), says he has "evolved as a storyteller" since his days working on films like Boy and Eagle vs. Shark, making him the perfect contender to take on something as hefty as a project for Star Wars. His work on Thor: Ragnarok made him the talk of the town, proving that he can handle a major studio project — and, in terms of marrying his famously irreverent and humorous style with the sincerity of a universe like Star Wars, Waititi doesn’t seem all that worried.

"I tend to go down that little sincerity alleyway in my films," he told Wired. "I like to fool the viewer into thinking 'ha it’s this' and then [having them go], 'Damn it, you made me feel something!'"

Waititi’s untitled project joins a host of other upcoming Star Wars projects, including a Rebel Squadron movie from the likes of Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins. With series like Andor and Obi-Wan Kenobi arriving on Disney+ next year, as well as The Book of Boba Fett’s premiere later this year, Star Wars fans will have no shortage of material to fill their time until Waititi’s project hits theaters, further expanding the already massive cinematic universe.

As for Waititi, fans can look forward to Thor: Love and Thunder in theaters next year, along with Next Goal Wins, his fictional adaptation of the 2014 documentary of the same name. In the meantime, audiences can find him in Free Guy with Ryan Reynolds, in theaters on August 13.

