Rumblings across the galaxy came out today via a new Deadline interview with Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy, who has finally shed some light on a slew of upcoming Star Wars projects. While a heap of films are in the works, one that remains extremely mysterious is a feature being helmed by Taika Waititi — but according to Kennedy, that project is still alive, if a bit delayed.

"I keep waiting for Taika and he is working with another writer now. He's so busy. I love him, I think if we ever do get a script from Taika, it's going to be fantastic. I already saw a first act that I loved, but tying him down it's tricky," Kennedy said. Plot details about Waititi's film remain unknown, but it's clear that Kennedy is a fan of his work, given how she spoke about one of his prior MCU projects, Thor: Ragnarok:

"That's exactly the tone we're always looking for with filmmakers who can pull that off. It's not like they're a dime a dozen. You're really trying to find the diamond in the rough and he's one of them.

Waititi's 'Star Wars' Film Has Been Mired in Mystery