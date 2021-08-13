Free Guy star Taika Waititi surprised fans for the film’s opening night, making an appearance at the El Capitan Theatre for its Opening Night Fan Event. The Academy Award-winner appeared to celebrate the release of the long-delayed film, which finally made it to theaters after nearly two years of delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Waititi, who plays the film’s villain, Antwan, appeared onstage to introduce the film, entering to thunderous applause — appropriate, given his position as director for Thor: Love and Thunder. With his usual irreverent humor, Waititi introduced the film and posed for photos, signing the wall of the El Capitan as many special guests have before him, leaving fans anticipating the antics of his Free Guy character.

Also recently appearing in James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, Waititi has a full plate on his hands, balancing a starring role in Free Guy with his work on Thor, as well as executive producing and writing FX’s Reservation Dogs, starring in HBO’s Our Flag Means Death, and writing and directing an untitled Star Wars film. The writer-director has his hands full since winning an Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay for Jojo Rabbit and doesn’t seem to be slowing down, if his appearance at the El Capitan is any indication.

The story of a man who discovers he is a non-playable character in an open-world video game, Free Guy also stars Ryan Reynolds, Jodie Comer, Joe Keery, Utkarsh Ambudkar, and Lil Rel Howery. Directed by Shawn Levy with a screenplay by Matt Lieberman and Zak Penn.

Free Guy is playing in theaters everywhere now. Check out more photos of Waititi's surprise appearance below.

