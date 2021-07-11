Taika Waititi is genuinely concerned if he'll be allowed to work again after this film.

You’d think director Taika Waititi pushed the limits of what is allowed in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok, but by the sounds of it, we ain’t seen nothing yet. In an exclusive chat with Empire, the New Zealand director said that Thor: Love and Thunder — his second Thor movie, and the MCU’s fourth overall — is so bonkers that it “shouldn’t be made.”

Waititi recently wrapped production on the superhero film, starring Chris Hemsworth as the God of Thunder, opposite a returning Natalie Portman, who was last seen as Jane Foster in 2013's Thor: The Dark World, and will take on the mantle of Mighty Thor in Love and Thunder.

Let Waititi describe it in his own words:

“Well, just between (me and) you and the readers, I’ve done some crazy sh*t in my life. I’ve lived, like, 10 lifetimes. But it’s the craziest film I’ve ever done. If you wrote down all the elements of this film, it shouldn’t make sense. It’s almost like it shouldn’t be made. If you walked into a room and said, ‘I want this and this and this.’ Who’s in it? These people. What are you going to call it? Love And Thunder. I mean, you’d never work again. Maybe I won’t after this.”

Waititi also told Empire that Love and Thunder will be “very different” from Ragnarok. “It’s crazier. I’ll tell you what’s different. There’ll be far more emotion in this film. And a lot more love. And a lot more thunder. And a lot more Thor, if you’ve seen the photos,” he said.

Thor: Love and Thunder is slated for a May 6, 2022 release. The film also features Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), Jeff Goldblum (Grandmaster), Guardians of the Galaxy stars Chris Pratt (Star-Lord), Dave Bautista (Drax the Destroyer), Pom Klementieff (Mantis), Karen Gillan (Nebula); Russell Crowe, Matt Damon, Sam Neill and Luke Hemsworth in cameos; and perhaps most excitingly, Christian Bale as the villain, Gorr the God Butcher.

