The highly anticipated Marvel sequel Thor: Love and Thunder wrapped filming yesterday, with director Taika Waititi celebrating the occasion by publishing a new set photo in his Instagram account. While the image is already a treat as it shows Waititi wearing a mo-cap suit and Chris Hemsworth looking huge in a tight shirt, the picture’s caption is intriguing, to say the least. While announcing the wrap, Waititi said Thor 4 is “the craziest thing” he’s ever done, and that means a lot coming from him.

The original caption reads:

“Sometimes two people come together to inspire the world and change the cinematic landscape forever. And then there's me and Chris Hemsworth who are too cool to care about anything except making movies that bring people absolute joy. Ok I don't look cool I know that. This film is the craziest thing I've ever done and I'm honoured to bust my ass and have a nervous breakdown so you can all see it in May 2022.”

It’s not hard to imagine that Thor: Love and Thunder could be crazier than Thor: Ragnarok, Waititi's MCU debut. Even if Hulk’s inclusion in Ragnarok is a stroke of genius, Love and Thunder will have Natalie Portman grabbing Mjolnir and becoming Thor, Christian Bale playing a villain that calls himself the God Butcher, and Russell Crowe apparently playing Zeus, another God of Thunder. Add Waititi’s impressive timing for comedy, and the fact that he co-wrote the script for Love and Thunder, and we indeed have a crazy film in the oven.

However, as Waititi describes it, Thor: Love and Thunder is not the craziest MCU film, but the craziest thing he has done period. This means leaving behind the unofficial Thor spin-off in which the God of Thunder shares a flat with a man named Darryl. It also means we can expect something even weirder than What We Do in The Shadows, his mockumentary about vampires sharing a flat in New Zealand. And yes, that means Love and Thunder will be crazier than Waititi playing the part of Imaginary Friend Hitler in his Oscar-winning film Jojo Rabbit. It's hard to imagine the filmmaker will actually topple all of this, but Waitit's comment certainly sets the anticipation bar even higher for this incredible-sounding film.

Thor: Love and Thunder comes to theaters on May 6, 2022. See Waititi's original Instagram post below.

