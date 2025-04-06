In 2014, Taika Waititi exploded onto the scene with What We Do in the Shadows, a mockumentary in the style of This is Spinal Tap. It brought something new to the genre that was becoming stale after the success of Rob Reiner’s hit horror comedy. More specifically, the film centered around a group of vampires who share a house in Wellington. Horror hadn’t been a focus of parody to that date, except for maybe Behind the Mask: The Rise of Leslie Vernon. The movie not only made a star of Waititi, but also spun off two equally funny TV series: Wellington Paranormal and What We Do in the Shadows. But now that the critically lauded TV series has ended, it's time for a proper movie sequel.

Vampires – They're Just Like Us in 'What We Do in the Shadows'

The genius of What We Do in the Shadows, and why it was so successful, is how it went back to what made This is Spinal Tap work. Both films take mythical figures—in this case, hard-partying rock stars and vampires—and find the humor in exposing them as being just like us. It's a subtlety that most mockumentaries miss, choosing instead to focus on a person, or people, and lampoon their quirks without making them relatable. We may not be able to relate to working around an 18" Stonehenge trilith or bloody dishes piling up in the sink, but we can indeed relate to making boneheaded mistakes and the frustration of a housemate not pulling their weight with chores.

Comparisons to This is Spinal Tap aside, What We Do in the Shadows is legitimately hilarious in its own right. It's a mix of the supernatural-tinged mundane with a dry, clever wit that pokes fun at tropes about vampires. Gags include begging a bouncer to invite them into a nightclub—because vampires can't enter unless invited—or how vampires can't be seen in mirrors, allowing Viago (Waititi) to hold a cup in front of a mirror, making it look like it's floating ("Ooooo, ghost cup!"). Then there are the vampires, so out of touch with the modern world but fascinated with it. It's comic gold, especially their reverence for Stu (Stu Rutherford), who introduces them to modern technology.

A Sequel to 'What We Do in the Shadows' Would Answer Questions