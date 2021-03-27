Humane Society International (HSI) aims to combat animal testing with the new short Save Ralph, and the teaser trailer just dropped. Taika Waititi, Zac Efron, Ricky Gervais, Olivia Munn, Tricia Helfer and Pom Klementieff will lend their voices to the stop-motion production releasing April 6. Spencer Susser (Hesher, I Love Sarah Jane, The Captain) wrote and directed the piece with HSI, Jeff Vespa and Andy Gent’s Arch Model Studio co-producing.

In the teaser, Waititi voices spokesbunny Ralph, who appears on the screen with a bandaged up ear and swollen red eye as a representative for the rabbit population. Ralph explains that he is blind in his right eye and “can’t hear nothing but ringing now” out of his right ear. He then imitates the annoying sound he hears perpetually. According to Deadline, the project was conceived as part of the #SaveRalph Campaign to ban cosmetic testing on animals. Waititi took to Twitter to praise the film, stating, “This is a cool thing that is coming soon. If you don't watch it and love it then you hate animals and we can't be friends anymore. #SaveRalph”

HSI has managed to assemble a slew of A-listers to support the cause. Waititi is a celebrated director, actor, producer, and screenwriter known for the Oscar-winning Jojo Rabbit, Thor: Ragnarok, What We Do in the Shadows and more. Efron has become a megastar since his early days in High School Musical, and surprised fans when he took a turn to the treacherous as Ted Bundy in 2019’s Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile. Comedian and actor Gervais is well-known for his risky stand-up routines and his starring role in The Office. As for Munn, she has starred in The Predator, X-Men: Apocalypse and Buddy Games. Klementieff is best known for playing Mantis in Guardians of the Galaxy and Helfer is a TV actress recognized for Battlestar Galactica and Lucifer.

Check out Waititi's tweet and the teaser trailer below, and be sure to head to HSI.org/SaveRalph to watch the short on April 6.

