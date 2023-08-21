The Big Picture Taika Waititi recently discussed his potential plans for another Thor film starring Chris Hemsworth.

The potential sequel will introduce a villain more formidable than Hela, adding new obstacles for Thor to overcome.

The film will continue the franchise's humorous tone and feature more outlandish creatures and aliens, adding to the fun and swagger of Thor's character.

When individuals discuss the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the present day, very few are as recognizable as the God of Thunder and one time wielder of Mjölnir, Thor (Chris Hemsworth). Very few have the ability to merge humor and the complex endeavor of saving the world quite like Taiki Waititi, so when the pair came together to produce Thor: Love and Thunder, we were well-informed on what to expect and now, the filmmaker behind the film teases what might lie in store for the lightning wielding god of the MCU.

While speaking (via ScreenRant) in Titan's Thor: Love and Thunder The Official Movie Special book, Waititi noted the importance of evolving the Hemsworth's titular Asgardian prince. "What is left to do to him? It's got to be something that feels like it's carrying on with the evolution of the character, but still in a very fun way and still giving him things to come up against that feel like they're building on the obstacles that he has to overcome," the filmmaker said. Looking forward, the Next Goal Wins filmmaker teases that a sequel to Love and Thunder would feature a villain "more formidable" than Hela - remember Hela? The powerful Goddess of Death responsible for the destruction of Asgard and the shattering of Mjölnir in Thor: Ragnarok. "I don't think we can have a villain that's weaker than Hela. I feel like we need to step up from there and add a villain that's somehow more formidable," Waititi said.

A mainstay for Love and Thunder was its humor. From screaming goats to embarrassing moments in Omnipotent City, there were lots of laughs and Waititi is committed to adding "more and more outlandish and crazy beasts, monsters and aliens" to the franchise. "There's a fun element to [Thor]," he adds. "He has a casualness and a sort or swagger about him when he visits these worlds and encounters these aliens that I don't think you'd get when it's an earthling traveling through space exploring the universe."

Image via Marvel Studios

Reinventing the God of Thunder

While we look forward, the God of Thunder is invested in a constant evolution of his character. "I've loved being able to reinvent that character a few times. I don't have the answer yet, but I would love to try and [figure out] how we can do that again and keep it a little unpredictable," Hemsworth said.