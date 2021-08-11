We get our first look at the gameplay for a new souls-like RPG.

United Label Games and Odd Bug Studio have released the first gameplay trailer for Tails of Iron, a new game in the souls-like genre. The trailer gives us a look at what the story is about, and shows us some of the gameplay.

You play as Redgi, heir to the Rat Throne, and the trailer starts by showing his kingdom being invaded by an enemy called the Frog clan, and how they've completely taken over. Redgi is shown to be the last hope, and we start to get a look at the gameplay. We see him fighting various enemies in the Frog clan, and using a variety of weapons against them, such as a bow and arrow, a spear, a sword, and a shield.

The trailer also shows a couple of the bosses you'll face in the game, which are oversized Frog clan generals that patrol the land such as Lans Alot and Bloki Magu. The narrator says that you must "reclaim your land" and "deliver your subjects to peace and glory," before the final shot shows Redgi on a throne wearing a crown.

Image via United Label

RELATED: ‘Eldest Souls’ Release Trailer Showcases Gameplay of the ‘Dark Souls’-Inspired Title

The official site for Tails of Iron describes the features for the game, and calling it "an epic RPG Adventure with punishingly brutal combat." Enemies and bosses will have their own combat challenges, and you will have to figure out their movesets in order to defeat them. You will be able to explore a vast and treacherous Kingdom, which is comprised of "six distinct biomes, each with its own hidden paths and secrets." You can customize your fighting style with various weapons and armor found throughout the game, and assemble a band of companions, who can help you on certain missions. Side quests will also be available in order to gain extra gold, and for unlocking things such as special blueprints to make powerful weapons, or rare ingredients to cook up special feasts to boosts your health.

Physical copies of Tails of Iron can be pre-ordered at select stores, and they will include the Crimson Knight DLC Pack. This includes three armor skins, three helmet skins, three weapon skins, and three shield skins. The game is set to be released on September 17 and will be available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. You can check out the trailer for the game below:

KEEP READING: 'Eldest Souls' Trailer Reveals Release Date in Fun Animated Short

Share Share Tweet Email

Quentin Tarantino's Star Trek Movie Would Have Involved Kirk and Time Travel, Writer Reveals It's a shame we'll likely never get to see what Tarantino had in store for Star Trek.

Read Next