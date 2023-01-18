Taissa Farmiga has found her next project, as it was reported by Deadline that the actress is set to executive produce and star in the upcoming Ukrainian drama film Anna, a coming-of-age story revolving around the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The film will follow the titular Anna, played by Farmiga, a Ukrainian immigrant who moves to the United States to join the U.S. Army. However, as Russia gears up to invade Ukraine, Anna is sexually assaulted by an officer at the military base she is training at. Following the assault, Anna "struggles to complete her course as she reconsiders her values, identity and place in an American army and society that’s not fighting for her, too," according to a summary of the film obtained by Deadline. No other plot details or additional cast members have been announced.

The screenplay for Anna was written by Dekel Berenson, who is also onboard to direct the film. Anna will be based on Berenson's 2019 short film of the same name, which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival before making its way to the Toronto International Film Festival and others. Berenson has also directed award-winning shorts such as Ashmina and The Girls Were Doing Nothing. Anna will be his feature debut. However, while Farmiga will be executive producing, she will not be alone, as Uri Singer has also boarded as a producer. Singer recently made waves by producing Noah Baumbach's well regarded comedy-drama White Noise, and is also attached to Universal Pictures' in-the-works project The King of Oil alongside John Krasinski. He additionally produced the Ethan Hawke-led biopic Tesla, about the life of the titular scientist.

The 28-year-old Farmiga, the younger sister of Vera Farmiga, is best known for her role in Warner Bros.' 2018 horror film The Nun, a spinoff of The Conjuring franchise in which her sister has a starring role. Farmiga's additional film credits include The Mule starring Clint Eastwood and the psychological thriller John and the Hole. She is slated to reprise her role in The Nun 2 this September and she also has a main role as Gladys Russell on HBO's historical drama The Gilded Age, the second season of which was greenlit last year but does not yet have a release date. Farmiga is also known for her roles in FX's American Horror Story franchise, in which she appeared in numerous episodes from 2011 to 2018. She has additionally boarded the upcoming romance film She Taught Love.

No release window for Anna has been announced.