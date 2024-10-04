Most who have seen his work don't typically associate the visceral and darkly funny filmography of eccentric Japanese auteur Takashi Miike with the terms "life-affirming" or "tender", yet his 2019 hyper-violent and still darkly hilarious film First Love is both. Plot-wise, the movie isn't a detour from some of Miike's other films at all, as the yakuza is a major part of the story. Nevertheless, the ultra-violence has been toned down just a bit, though there are plenty of memorable and hilarious moments of gore to satisfy fans of both Ichi the Killer and Audition. The violence isn't as sadistic as those films, and is more comparable to the highly cinematic and cartoonish maiming found in a Quentin Tarantino flick. It's undeniably much more palatable for an American audience that is used to gore, but not to the level that Miike usually operates on.

The film is also much more concerned with telling a compelling story, and leans way less heavily on the weird factor. The plot essentially hinges on a giant misunderstanding, and much of the dark humor comes from characters being in situations they have no business being in. There is a farcical element to First Love that adds a different flavor of humor not commonly seen in the director's work. That being said, one of the opening shots of the film is that of a decapitated head that's still making faces at the audience, so it isn't like Miike has suddenly decided to imbue his films with a new sense of realism.

What Is 'First Love' About?

First Love tells the story of Leo, played by Masataka Kubota, an up-and-coming and undefeated young boxer who receives distressing news about his health, and Yuri, played by Sakurako Konishi, a drug-addled girl who has been forced into prostitution in order to pay off her father's debts to the Yakuza. Both characters find themselves in circumstances out of their control, and are forced to find the strength within themselves not only to overcome their situations, but to get back in touch with their lost humanity. At the beginning of the film, Leo has entered a full-on existential crisis, realizing that the one thing he hung his entire identity on, boxing, may no longer be an option for him. Yuri has completely lost all sense of self and agency, both to her captors and to her addiction. The two meet by chance, and get wrapped up in a convoluted double-crossing scheme involving not only the Yakuza, but also a crooked police officer, and the Chinese mafia. Both our protagonists are pursued by all three parties, until the film comes to a gloriously bloody head in the final act.

The rest of the cast is made up of colorful and memorable characters whose downfalls are both inevitable yet unpredictable. Kase (Shota Sometani) is the architect of this plan, attempting to steal a large supply from his Yakuza bosses, and Ōtomo (Nao Ōmori) is the crooked cop who realizes he's bitten off much more than he can chew. The most memorable side character, however, is Julie (played by the singer and actor mononymously known as Becky), who plays the vindictive girlfriend of Yuri's pimp. Becky gives an unforgettable and unhinged performance lighting up the screen with gleeful and unrelenting vengeance.

'First Love' Is Not Your Typical Takashi Miike Joint

First Love strikes the fine balance between violence, humor and heart seamlessly. You'll never stop caring about the central characters, and you'll rejoice when certain characters get their well-deserved comeuppance. From the get-go, Leo and Yuri earn one's sympathy, and their vindication remains the centerpiece of the entire movie. One big difference between First Love and many of Takashi Miike's other films is that you actually care about the characters, and they aren't simply bodies to be dismembered in creative ways for the sick pleasure of the audience — not that there's anything wrong with that, Miike is afterall master of wince-inducing gore. Most of the protagonists in Miike's films are despicable people, but he reveals a tender side in First Love. While it's true that most of the characters in the film are morally abhorrent, Leo and Yuri and the relationship they develop are what the movie is actually about. The movie has a clear thematic throughline from start to finish. There is a fair amount of foreshadowing that gives the movie an added level of weight and emotional depth. Both characters have clearly-defined arcs that wrap up in poetic ways.

Another aspect of the story which is refreshing is that, while it is undeniably a love story, the romance between Leo and Yuri is not emphasized and never acted on. The viewer is forced to wonder if it is even a romantic kind of love that they have, or something more pure. Leo sees Yuri's meek nature and desperation, and feels called to protect her using his skills as a fighter. It isn't pity on his part, but genuine care for her well-being. Similarly, Yuri sees that Leo is a lost and broken soul, and feels a kinship towards him. She offers him words of encouragement and helps him to see the good in his life and all that he has to live for. It's never clear whether there is a romantic kind of love between them, which elevates the story beyond mere sentimentality.

Despite the core of First Love being something of a departure for Takashi Miike, the movie is oozing with style and never takes itself too seriously. The film has some of the best action that Miike has ever shot, with a mix of shootouts, hand-to-hand combat, and swordplay, First Love is an adrenaline rush. The movie is constantly on the move, with double-cross after double-cross yielding extremely creative and dynamic set pieces. There is even an unexpected animated sequence in the third act, which remains one of the most memorable scenes in the film. At first, the sequence comes across as out of place until you remember that the whole movie has retained a certain level of cartoonishness throughout, and this is just its whimsical culmination. The movie benefits from having a pretty straightforward and simple story (though the actual plot has a lot of moving parts), allowing the stylish tone to really shine.

'First Love' Is a Perfect Introduction to Takashi Miike

For anyone who is daunted by the sadistic and controversial nature of some of Takashi Miike's most popular cult classics, namely Audition (a personal favorite of Quentin Tarantino) and Ichi the Killer, First Love is the perfect toe-dip to get one acquainted with his particular brand of dark humor, nihilism, and gore. It's much less abrasive than most of the director's filmography, and he often goes even further than Audition and Ichi when it comes to transgressive content. Miike has an undeniable predilection for portraying not only graphic violence in his films, but also all kinds of sexual perversions and taboos. First Love is (mostly) devoid of the latter. There are lecherous characters, but it isn't a point of emphasis. The director has amassed a career that includes over a hundred directorial credits, and he doesn't seem to be stopping any time soon.

Takashi Miike likes to explore the worst of humanity in his films, from sexual deviancy to psychopathy. First Love is a perfect introduction to the director's style, but balances his usual bitterness with a core love story that is undeniably sweet. The film's decision to focus on Leo and Yuri makes First Love one of the more investing and narratively satisfying entries in Miike's career. The movie can undeniably appeal to those who would normally be put off by the director's other work while not being schmaltzy as to alienate those who already love his films.

First Love A young boxer and a call girl get caught up in a drug-smuggling scheme over the course of one night in Tokyo. Writers Masa Nakamura Release Date May 31, 2019 Director Takashi Miike Cast Bekkî , Sakurako Konishi , Masataka Kubota , Jun Murakami , Nao Omori , Sansei Shiomi Runtime 108 minutes Main Genre Crime Expand

First Love is currently available to stream on Prime Video in the U.S.

