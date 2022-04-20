A new trailer for Take Me to the River: New Orleans leads the audience on a journey through the music landscape of Louisiana, exploring how New Orleans became one of the most celebrated cultural poles in the whole world. The documentary comes from director Martin Shore and is a sequel to 2014’s Take Me to the River.

The trailer invites influential artists from different genres to discuss how the music scene developed in New Orleans would forever change the world. Combining multiple cultural heritages, New Orleans became a region where music was the universal language. It’s no wonder, then, that the city became famous as the birthplace of some of the most beloved American artists, from soul to rock.

The trailer also underlines how environmental tragedies — such as the floods caused by Hurricane Katrina — show the collective effort we must make to preserve the history and culture of Louisiana. The documentary will also explore how tragedy often leads people to band together and how New Orleans is still standing strong despite adversity.

Among the many artists invited to be a part of Take Me to the River: New Orleans are The Neville Brothers, Dr. John, Irma Thomas, Ledisi, G-Eazy, Snoop Dogg, William Bell, Galactic, Mannie Fresh, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, George Porter Jr., Christian Scott, Donald Harrison, Big Freeda, Ani DiFranco, PJ Morton of Maroon 5, Rebirth Brass Band, Dirty Dozen Brass Band, Soul Rebels, Voice of the Wetlands, The Givers, Dumpstaphunk, Cheeky Blakk, Lost Bayou Ramblers, Big Sam, Terence Higgins, Walter Wolfman Washington, Dee-1, and Davell Crawford. The documentary is narrated by actor John Goodman, who’s a New Orleans local.

Take Me to the River: New Orleans opens in theaters on April 22. In addition, Petaluma Records will release the accompanying Take Me To The River: New Orleans album on April 29, featuring new music composed specially for the film.

Here’s the official synopsis for Take Me to the River: New Orleans:

Take Me to the River: New Orleans is the second in the franchise of the award-winning Take Me to the River films from director Martin Shore. The new movie celebrates the rich musical history, the heritage, legacy, and influence of New Orleans and Louisiana. A true collaboration and melting pot of influences from around the world, that came together and formed one of the world's most unique cultural jewels. The film shows the resiliency of surviving disaster to a formidable rebirth while pairing legacy musicians with stars of today, and how this unique cultural jewel came to exist.

