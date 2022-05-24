Next time, just get your brother some socks as a present.

What’s the best birthday present you could give to a sibling? A nice watch? Maybe take them out to a fancy dinner? Or how about a kidnapping? Saban Films shared the trailer for this wild concept exclusively with Collider — Take the Night is a wild thriller that centers around a prank crime. The story chronicles this unorthodox birthday "present" that… surprise, surprise, goes terribly wrong. Saban Films has also allowed Collider to reveal the theatrical and digital releases of the upcoming movie, which are July 8 and 12, respectively.

The trailer reveals that Robert Chang (Sam Song Li) is in no mood to celebrate his 25th birthday, as the company he inherited from his late father takes a deep financial dive, which could put him in a dire situation. This doesn’t bother William (Roy Huang), who decides to prank his brother with a fake birthday kidnapping. The trouble is, when you invite a group of criminals to fake-kidnap a billionaire, you’re bound to know they won’t abide by your rules — especially when they ask to be paid in advance.

Even though it’s easy to imagine things going south in Take the Night, the trailer suggests the story has its set of twists and turns waiting as the plot evolves from curious to dangerous. Plus, it’s interesting to see the pranky brother entering crisis mode as he realizes he’s inadvertently taken sibling rivalry to a whole other level. How can he control the rogue criminals and save his brother? And what if he can't?

Image via Saban Films

RELATED: 'The Forgiven' Trailer Reveals Jessica Chastain, Ralph Fiennes, and Matt Smith in New Crime Thriller

Take the Night is the feature film debut of Seth McTigue, who previously directed short films. In his debut, he acts as director, screenwriter, and producer. He also stars as one member of the kidnapping gang. Described as an “inventive, edgy crime thriller”, Take the Night might be a bold start to McTigue’s feature film career, and based on the concept and trailer, it’s safe to say that the freshman director has the talent to pique viewers’ interests.

The movie also stars Ashwin Gore (9-1-1), Brennan Keel Cook (Love You To Death), Shomari Love (The Chi), Antonio Aaron (Diminuendo), and Grace Serrano (Hummingbird).

Saban Films premieres Take the Night in theaters on July 8. Four days later, on July 12, the movie premieres on Digital.

You can watch the trailer and check out the poster below:

Check out the official synopsis here:

An inventive, edgy crime thriller, ‘Take the Night’ is a twisted tale of sibling rivalry and family secrets. An elaborate surprise birthday stunt heads into increasingly dark places when career criminals hired to stage a fake kidnapping go rogue. Older brother William secures a crew to stage a fake kidnapping of his brother Robert. But the crew has plans of their own. The brothers must put aside their sibling rivalry if they want to save the family fortune.

'Stranger Things' Season 4 Review: Netflix's Signature Series Is Twistier, Scarier, and a Whole Lot Longer

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author Erick Massoto (622 Articles Published) Erick Massoto is a Brazilian writer who's always loved film and TV and is obsessed with making lists. He can also name about 700 Pokémon and Digimon off the top of his head, but sadly no one has ever asked him to do it. More From Erick Massoto

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe