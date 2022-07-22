Amazon Prime has released a second trailer for their new series coming on September 2, The Lord of The Rings: The Rings Of Power. This series is set in the Second Age of Middle-Earth (A few thousand years before the events of The Hobbit) and comes as a prequel to Peter Jackson's trilogy. There will be 5 seasons following a spectacular focus on Numenor, Khazad-dum, the Elves, and Sauron.

The trailer presents hints on to what's to come and gives us our first look at Numenoreans and Khazad-dum and is thankfully bringing back some characters including Lady Galadriel (Morfydd Clarke), Elrond (Robert Aramayo), Isildur (Maxim Baldry), Prince Durin IV (Owain Arthur), and Gil-Galad (Benjamin Walker).

The Statues

The statue with a welcoming hand

The opening scene shows a statue that could be the Vala Ulmo, Lord of waters, or maybe Osse, one of the maiar who serves Ulmo. Later we see a Numenorean ship entering the island realm with an Earendil statue having its arm stretched out and an open palm.

The first statue represents water, which in the trailer, water is seen to be persistent in this series due to shipwrecks, traveling and the scene placing hundreds of dead bodies floating in deep water and a tower itself sinking. The Earendil statue may be symbolizing a welcoming gesture due to its open arm and palm hinting at a safe zone for the numenoreans.

Lady Galadriel

Rings of Power Galadriel in armor

Galadriel is seen traveling with a group of Elves across the Northlands of Middle-earth, through Forodwaith - a cold and unknown area that may be unlocked for LOTR fans. We then come to a scene with Galadriel that is red and ashy seeming to be smoke, fire, and ash followed by a shocking scene of hundreds of bodies floating in the sea and the city sinking. We also see Isildur and Galadriel riding horses on the beach together.

The redness and ash could be due to dragons or simply warzone destruction. The floating bodies may be the aftermath of the War of Wrath, the 40-year battle that ends the First Age as it would be in sinc with the series beginning in the Second Age. Also, Isildur and Galadriel together confirms she does end up in Numenor at some point.

The Meteor Man

The Meteor Man in a bird's eye views

A mysterious man has landed on Middle-earth on a meteor. We see the Meteor Man in multiple clips, but that last one is the most captivating. There are rocks moving upwards around his feet and then a birdseye view of the Meteor Man. It's hard to argue this is not made to look like the Eye of Sauron as it has a circular fire surrounding him while his body is horizontally placed across this circle creating a darkened pupil illusion.

The rocks floating suggests magic is occurring here. The depiction of the Eye of Sauron could be a massive hint that the Meteor Man is actually Sauron as it would add up with the fact Sauron can create illusions, possibly one of which is crash landing on a meteor.

Khazad-dum

We get a look into Khazad-dum, the ancient Dwarves' realm of Durin's Folk. This realm is commonly known as Moria and is set beneath the Misty Mountains. In Khazad-dum, the voiceover states "The Dwarves have their mind". Gil-galad sends Elrond to Khazad-dum where he is seen in the trailer with Dwarf guards.

It will be exciting to see Khazad-dum and the reason for going there, as it is known that Elrond led a relief army here during the War of the Elves and Sauron in the Second Age. The voiceover explains the Dwarves have their mind to protect them as they have created a defensive structure called the Durin's Bridge to protect Dwarrowdelf as it only allows enemies to cross in a single file.

Sauron

Sauron standing in armour and a close up of his face with fire

In one scene, Galadriel and a group of Elves are walking through a dark, man-made structure with the hand of the Snow Troll moving in the foreground. Galadriel is talking over this scene stating "The enemy is still out there, the question now is where."

This scene might be alluding to the idea they are looking for Sauron due to the voice-over's references. This is because they do not know where their enemy is and, similarly, Sauron's master, Morgoth, has been banished into the void, and Sauron is presumed to have run and hid in Middle-earth, and therefore his location is unknown.

The White Petals

We see Tar-Miriel looking very distraught in an alleyway with countless white petals floating around her. This could be the White Tree of Gondor shedding its petals. The previous teaser suggested she was looking at the meteor, however, her eyes don't seem to be focusing on a certain object, but gazing at multiple areas, again suggesting the petals are what she's looking at.

Petals falling from the White Tree means there is an approaching threat. This is a Peter Jackson route to the series as we have seen in his movies the White Tree comes back to life as Aragon gets closer to Minas Tirith. The White Tree of Gondor is destroyed before the end of the Second Age suggesting the petals blowing off the tree are an indicator of its demise.

Numenor

Ar-Pharazon with his supporters

We hear a voice who sounds like Isildur at one point saying "The past is with us all" followed by his father Elendil saying "The past is dead, we either move forward or we die with it". After seeing Elendil, the man of the faithful, it changes scene to the leader of the king's men, Ar-Pharazon, seemingly supported by a hundred Numenoreans in a possible attempt to take the throne.

It is ironic how the man of the faithful has such a relentless response. This may be demonstrating the severity of darkness and destruction occurring as even the faithful are turning harsh. We see Ar-Pharazone has aged which may be intentional to show fear of mortality is present within him and may lead to foolish and rash decisions.

Mithril

There was a scene with Durin IV saying "This could be the beginning of a new era." He is holding something in his hand that looks to be raw mithril which is extremely important to the Dwarves of Khazad-dum. Mithril resembles silver, and it is strong and lighter than steel.

Mithril is also used by Celebrimbor to invent Ithildin, a material that made the Doors of Durin. There are many questions surrounding this clip, are the doors of Durin already made? Has Celebrimbor worked with Mithril yet? Or is he sending Elrond into Moria for this reason as mithril was mined by Dwarves in Khazad-dum. Either way, it is clear Mithril is very valuable.

