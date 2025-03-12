Most film fans don't usually think "action star" whenever Denzel Washington is the topic of discussion. However, he has starred in a few action-packed thrillers over the years, delivering plenty of brutal beatdowns while still retaining the nuance that's made him one of the best actors in the game. The Equalizer spawned a trilogy and cemented Washington's working relationship with Antoine Fuqua, and Safe House found him playing against a surprisingly serious Ryan Reynolds. The film that really proved Washington's action bonafides is Man on Fire, which is now available to stream on Tubi. Not only did Man on Fire reunite Washington with Crimson Tide director Tony Scott, but it actually beat Taken to the "former special operative uses his skills to save a loved one" plotline. In the case of Man on Fire, it also delivers a surprisingly emotional story.

What Is 'Man on Fire' About?

Man on Fire takes the basis of its story from the novel of the same name by A.J. Quinnell, and follows Washington's John Creasy as he takes up residence in Mexico. On the advice of his friend Paul Rayburn (Christopher Walken), Creasy takes up a bodyguard job and finds himself protecting Lupita "Pita" Ramos (Dakota Fanning), the daughter of a wealthy automaker. Creasy, having struggled with suicidal thoughts and alcoholism, finds a sort of peace while bonding with Pita, until she is kidnapped by outside forces demanding a $10 million ransom. Once that goes south, Creasy then embarks on a quest to get her back, either outright killing or brutally torturing the kidnappers in the process. Man on Fire might be one of Tony Scott's darkest films, from its opening sequence, which highlights the kidnapping situation in Latin America in grim detail, to a confrontation where Creasy cuts off a kidnapper's fingers and sears the wounds with fire. In short, viewers are going to need a strong stomach to get through some scenes.

Though it might seem like your regular action/revenge thriller, Man on Fire also subverts one major trope immediately. Most of the protagonists in an action thriller usually make it out unscathed or take hits during the climax. But in his first firefight with Pita's kidnappers, Creasy is hit and starts to bleed out. This leads to one of the film's more surreal recurring sequences, where Creasy leaps into a pool to sterilize his wounds. It's a haunting image, and underlines that, for all his skill and determination, he's still human. In an age where action stars have actual contracts that say they can't lose a fight, it's genuinely refreshing to see an actual human power through his pain and fight. In stark contrast, while Taken more or less features the same levels of violence, Liam Neeson's Bryan Mills rarely faces any significant challenges.

Denzel Washington and Dakota Fanning's Relationship Is the Beating Heart of 'Man on Fire'