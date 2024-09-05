Taken quickly became one of the biggest hits in the recent years of Liam Neeson's career, and the thrilling drama about a father attempting to save the life of his daughter is finding new life on Hulu. Many audience members are taking some time to experience this engaging story once again, almost a decade after the final installment of the franchise made its way to the big screen. And it all began with that first movie directed by Pierre Morel.

Taken follows Ryan Mills (portrayed by Liam Neeson), a retired Central Intelligence Agency officer, as he attempts to get along with his teenage daughter. In order to strengthen their relationship, Ryan allows Kim (Maggie Grace) to travel to Paris alongside her best friend. But the protagonist's concerns were accurate. Once the girls arrive in Europe, Kim is kidnapped by the criminal organization led by Marko Hoxha (Arben Bajraktaraj). Mills' quest for revenge leads to many tense and explosive action sequences.

Back when it was released in theaters, Taken was clearly liked by audiences. The movie earned $226 million a the global box office against a very moderate budget. 20th Century Fox knew they had a hit in their hands, which is why the studio quickly worked on the development of a sequel. The first installment of the franchise also featured performances from Katie Cassidy and Famke Janssen, as Ryan did whatever was necessary to save his daughter before it was too late.

The Legacy of 'Taken'

Once the studio realized how successful Taken had become, the company recruited Olivier Megaton to direct a second installment. Taken 2 followed Mills as he came to the realization that the criminal organization who kidnapped his daughter in the first movie wanted revenge for what happened. Maggie Grace returned to portray her role as Kim, in a movie written by Luc Besson and Robert Mark Kamen. Taken 2 earned even more money than the first story. The global box office returns made the studio confident in bringing Liam Neeson back for one final adventure.

Taken 3 was directed by Megaton once again, with the final installment in the franchise taking the retired CIA officer through a complicated journey after his former partner, Lenore Mills-St. John (portrayed by Famke Janssen), was killed. The action that made the previous installments so unforgettable was once again present in the conclusion to Mills' journey. Taken 3 earned $326 million at the global box office. Almost a decade after he was seen on the screen for the last time, Ryan Mills continues to entertain the world.

