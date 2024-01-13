The Big Picture The Taking of Deborah Logan has a shocking and troubling ending that has made it a cult favorite among found-footage horror films.

The film takes unexpected twists and turns, from a pseudo-documentary about Alzheimer's disease to demonic possession.

The ending reveals that Deborah Logan is being possessed by a serial killer, leading to a grotesque finale that leaves room for more horror.

The Taking of Deborah Logan was released online almost a decade ago, but not many found-footage horror films have topped its shocking and troubling ending. Even without a theatrical release, Deborah Logan has found a cult following that keeps it in discussions regarding the most effective found-footage horror films. Starting out as a pseudo-documentary about Alzheimer's disease and ending as a record of demonic possession, this 2014 horror film has more tricks up its sleeve than viewers may initially think. The twists and turns taken by the film are unnerving and eventually lead to a grotesque finale that cannot easily be forgotten. Between emotional revelations about a strained, mother-daughter relationship to the involvement of a missing serial killer, The Taking of Deborah Logan has an ending that goes full-speed ahead and requires some clearing up.

'The Taking of Deborah Logan' Is Medical, Supernatural, and Body Horror All At Once

Starring Jill Larson, Anne Ramsay, and Michelle Ang, The Taking of Deborah Logan is about a documentary crew that is making a medical thesis film about Deborah Logan (Larson) as she deals with the effects of Alzheimer's on her and her surroundings. Living with her is her daughter Sarah (Ramsay), who cares for her in their Virginia home. The crew, including medical student Mia (Ang), Gavin (Brett Gentile), and Luis (Jeremy DeCarlos), learn that Deborah and Sarah have a tense relationship, with Sarah being her mother's caregiver, while Deborah disapproves of her sexual orientation. They also learn that Deborah owns a telephone switchboard, as her past job consisted of connecting calls in their town. While she occasionally reminisces about her past, Deborah finds that she forgets her previous experiences, including a past trip to Germany during a conversation on camera.

As Deborah's Alzheimer's progresses and her behavior becomes increasingly bizarre, Sarah and the crew begin to suspect that something much more sinister may have a hold on Deborah. Her aggression grows, which is deemed normal by medical professionals. However, seemingly impossible feats done by Deborah, such as immediately appearing on top of a counter after standing on the floor, are caught on camera and begin to scare Gavin and Luis. On top of that, supernatural happenings begin to plague Deborah. The same line on her old switchboard keeps ringing, and she is found late at night speaking French, after never learning the language previously, in a deep, demonic voice. After being repeatedly hospitalized for self-inflicted harm, even doctors are stumped as to what could be wrong.

The Ending of 'Deborah Logan' is Emotional, Disturbing, and Terrifying

Once the film reaches its explosive third act, Sarah and the documentary crew find out that Deborah is, in fact, being possessed by pediatrician and serial killer Henri Desjardins, who was responsible for the murders and cannibalization of four girls. He had been attempting a ritual that would make him immortal. However, the ritual required the murder of five girls, and he was one short before mysteriously disappearing. It turns out that it was Desjardins' line that kept ringing on the switchboard, and a possessed Deborah reveals that she remembers knowing him and that he was murdered. The only way to stop the possession and save Deborah is to burn Desjardins' corpse before his spirit can complete the ritual, which Sarah and the crew find right in the house's yard.

After a demonic attack on Deborah's friend Harris (Ryan Cutrona) puts him in the hospital, he reveals to Sarah that Desjardins is not missing, but dead. He was murdered by Deborah herself years ago, after finding out via her switchboard that he was planning on using a young Sarah as his fifth and final victim. The reveal is especially emotional, considering Sarah has felt rejected by her mother for all these years. Desjardins was then possessing Deborah to not only haunt her for killing him but to then carry out the rest of his ritual. Deborah/Desjardins then kidnaps a young cancer patient from the hospital, and they leave the hospital together.

‘The Taking of Deborah Logan’s Ending Leaves Room for More Horror

After continuous pursuit and attempts to rescue the young girl from Deborah, Mia helps Sarah return the favor and save her mother's life. They follow Deborah and the girl into a cave, and what they find is one of the most stomach-churning scenes in a found-footage film. In order to retrieve the final soul of the girl, Cara (Julianne Taylor), Deborah's skull splits in half and begins to eat her, similar to snakes that are recurring throughout the film. To stop the murder of Cara, Sarah shoots at them with a gun. Sarah finally burns the corpse and Deborah is fully conscious for the first time in weeks. Despite Deborah being unfit to stand trial for her crimes and unable to speak after the whole ordeal, the outcome could have been much worse.

That is until a local news story is broadcast about young Cara, who came out of the tragic incident cancer-free. In an interview with the newscaster, she tells him that she has a plan for her newfound life, and that "it's a secret." The film ends with Cara turning to the camera and giving a threatening smile. The jarring end leads viewers to the conclusion that Desjardins was successful with his plan in the end. After leaving Deborah incapacitated, he now possesses Cara, allowing him to be immortal after all. What Desjardins planned to do as Cara is unclear, making the film all the more terrifying.

