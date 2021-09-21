A new action-fantasy anime by renowned animation studios MAPPA and Madhouse titled takt:op (pronounced takt opus) has got its second promotional video which teases the show’s opening theme song and the character’s voices.

Takt:op is set in the future, specifically America in 2047, where one day a meteorite hit the planet which changed the world forever. The meteorite created villainous monsters which are called D2 and threaten humanity. One of the first things the D2 did was banning all music, as that is one thing that is able to defeat them. Think of a more musical A Quiet Place.

However, this story is about those who were brave enough to resist the reign of the D2. They are young women who are endowed with musical powers, the Musicart, and those who are able to lead these women, the Conductors. Our main protagonist is Takt, a Conductor, who partners up with a young Musicart named Destiny who holds the score for Beethoven’s “Symphony No. 5 in C Minor Op. 67”. Takt longs for music to be reestablished in the world while Destiny wishes for the destruction of the evil D2.

MAPPA and Madhouse are two of the most exciting anime studios working today, and the trailer for takt:op sure highlights the incredible visuals that will accompany the story. This may be an entertaining and musical show to help us wait for the new season of Jujutsu Kaisen.

The members of the voice cast include Kouki Uchiyama (Soul Eater) as Takt Asahina, Shion Wakayama (Dr. Stone) as Destiny, Kaede Hondo (Demon Slayer: Mugen Train) as Anna Schneider, Takt's childhood friend, Miku Itō (Sword Art Online) as Titan, a Musicart, Satoshi Hino (Overlord) as Lenny, a Conductor, Inori Minase (Tokyo Mirage Sessions) as Heaven, a Musicart, Reina Ueda (SSSS.Gridman) as Hell, a Musicart, and Daisuke Namikawa (World Trigger) as Shindler.

Takt:op is produced by DeNa and Bandai Namco Arts and it is scheduled to premiere in Japan on October 5.

