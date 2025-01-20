After its success with The Walking Dead universe, AMC has found another genre series to sink its teeth into. The network has multiple seasons of Anne Rice’s famous works, Interview With the Vampire and The Mayfair Witches, and is now adding the world of the Talamasca to the list. The secret society is at the center of the Rowan Mayfair (Alexandra Daddario) story and was even featured in the long-maligned 2002 film Queen of the Damned. This new series will allow a deep dive into the notoriously secret motives of the Talamasca and now AMC has released a naturally ambiguous message intended to stoke curiosity.

“We watch the vampires,” the video says mysteriously, with an even more cryptic tagline. Script follows the declaration, stating: “Talamasca. We watch. And we are always there.” This warning of sorts comes from new Talamasca cast member William Fichtner. The Prison Break star is one of the newer additions to the series with many details about what to expect still under wraps. Judging from the short clip, Fichtner’s character will be a part of the society that keeps tabs on the supernatural world. The Mayfair Witches has shed some light on the Talamasca, but viewers will get a wider view in the upcoming AMC series.

What Will 'Talamasca' Be About?

The new Talamasca series has the slight disadvantage to its predecessors as the first Anne Rice series not to have a corresponding book. The titular society is featured in many of her tales but does not have a narrative through-line that Vampire or Mayfair does. As of this writing, outlets only have a vague understanding of where the series will be going. Nicholas Denton is reportedly starring in Talamasca as Guy Anatole, a recruit into the supernatural secret society. After law school, he learns that the Talamasca has been following him from a young age, intending to bring him into the fold. As he ventures further into this new world, he has to accept that certain things exist, including the darkness inside himself.

AMC has a flexible relationship with canon, as established in The Mayfair Witches. The television show alters many elements from the book, most notably Michael, who was converted into the Talamsca agent, Ciprien Grieve (Tongayi Chirisa). The Talamsca series does not appear to be based on any one thing in particular, but hopefully, it will open a door to well-known Talamasca characters. David Talbot is a popular character from Rice’s universe and the head of the Talamsca. Introduced in Queen of the Damned, he intertwines with Louis and Lestat’s story, appearing in many of the sequels.

In the meantime, fans can explore Rice’s universe further when Talamsca premieres in 2025.

