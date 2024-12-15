At this point, it's pretty much a given that a new K-drama has serious chances of becoming a hit on Netflix. The streamer has cultivated a loyal fanbase of South Korean entertainment fans, and a new addition to the catalog is just another piece of evidence that supports that. The new series The Tale of Lady Ok has just debuted on the platform, and it's already among the top 10 most-watched non-English series of the streamer. According to Netflix itself, the show has accumulated 1.6 million views in just a few days.

The Tale of Lady Ok is the kind of story with ramifications you can see from the start. Goo Deok (Lim Ji-yeon) is a slave who has her life completely changed when her village comes under fire — literally. Once she gets rescued from the ordeal, she's mistaken for Ok Tae-young, a legal expert who became a beloved figure in Joseon by defending those who had no one to speak for them. She truly develops a persona with a kind heart, but what happens when everyone discovers that her name, identity, and even husband are all fake?

The new K-drama has all the elements you'd expect from an entry in the genre: romance, stunning imagery, a bit of melodrama, and compelling characters. Aside from that, The Tale of Lady Ok also brings to light some themes that are relevant to this day even though the period drama is set in a different century. The story deals with some building blocks of the justice system and how community members tend to get treated when the people in power abuse their position for their own interests.

K-Dramas Are a Strong Pillar of Netflix

South Korean series are drawing bigger and bigger portions of the public, not only to Netflix but to other streaming platforms as well. Just like The Tale of Lady Ok, new K-dramas tend to perform remarkably well on Netflix, and a new title always pops up when the streaming giant unveils its most-watched shows every week. Aside from Lady Ok, another K-drama is also among the top 10: When The Phone Rings. Other titles have also passed the 1-million-views mark per week, including Romance in the House and Love Next Door.

This month, a returning show is bound to burst the K-drama bubble and break Netflix records again: Squid Game is debuting Season 2 and, after a three-year wait, chances are that subscribers will turn all their attention to the thrilling story. Until then, however, there are several more episodes of The Tale of Lady Ok to roll out and keep you busy.

You can stream The Tale of Lady Ok on Netflix in most regions and on Kocowa in the US.

