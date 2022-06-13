At the Fantasyland Theatre in Disneyland and running from Thursdays through Mondays, guests can check out the vibrant live stage production Tale of the Lion King. With new staging, new set pieces, and original musical arrangements and choreography, this expanded show that first debuted in 2019 at Disney California Adventure Park draws inspiration from the cultural roots of the beloved story of The Lion King. These storytellers of the Pride Lands re-enact the tale of the lion cub who became a king through dialogue, dance, and percussion, and most importantly, through the much-loved music that the film made famous.

During a recent media event to explore all of the current offerings at the Disneyland Resort, which includes both Disneyland and DCA, Collider got the opportunity to chat with Paul Bryant, the show director for this new theater adaptation, whose excitement for the production was truly infectious. “Our rendition of The Lion King, ‘Tale of the Lion King,’ is all about the storytellers that go from village to village, telling the story of the cub that would be king,” explained Bryant. “The storytellers step into the roles or the characteristics of the characters – Mufasa, Scar, Nala and Simba – and then they step outside of that, and they become the storytellers or the singers. They’re also the orchestra. A lot of the underlying music that you hear is actually notes that are sung. With that, we have three drummers that are what I call the heartbeat of the show. They keep that whole African cultural feel, throughout the show.”

With an all-Black cast of seven principles, 10 dancers and three drummers, and new brightly colored costumes and hairstyles designed by Disney Live Entertainment, the nearly 30-minute show has an intimate feel to it. Said Bryant, “We had two amazing writers who took a two-hour-and-10-minute movie and condensed it into less than 30 minutes, and you get the full story. You get everything from meeting Simba to the time he goes back to Pride Rock, and there’s some amazing choreography. The butterflies are extra. We didn’t have that before. All of that brings out what we call the Disney magic, which makes the audience a part of it.”

“Tale of the Lion King” might be an abbreviated show compared to what you would see on Broadway, but that doesn’t mean that there was an abbreviated casting process. Because the characters are storytellers, the cast assembled had to be triple threats. Explained Bryant, “We had to get everyone to sing and dance. And then, we had to bring them back, so they could read the script, and we could see what kind of actors they are. Then, we had to go into rehearsals. It’s a lot of work, and it’s very careful pairing. I would love to say we have one cast, but we don’t. This is a theme park that’s open seven days a week, so we need to make sure that we have the bandwidth to have the coverage for the show.”

The unique storyteller approach works incredibly well, and it’s something to which Bryant feels a personal connection to. “I didn’t know it, but growing up, I guess we were poor. We didn’t go to the theater a lot, but my dad could take a cup or a rock and make a story about it and keep five kids engaged for an hour, just telling that story. My dad could tell us a story and take us on a magical journey about a rock that became a hero. With our show, I wanted to make sure that we could keep the audience engaged with the words, instead of thinking that people are gonna dress up to look like Simba or Nala. They step into those characters, and then they step out of them. We didn’t wanna try to create the Broadway show or the movie or the live-action, or any of our other shows. We wanted our show to be unique, and it is. We wanted it to be ours. Now, everybody else wants to do our show, but they can’t because it’s ours.”

While The Lion King is an inspirational tale with some incredible music (which I’ll get more into later), the story does have some moments that could be scary or sad for younger kids, which is something that Bryant said they took into consideration when developing the show for all ages. “For instance, Mufasa’s death scene with the stampede, to get that point across, that’s why we bring shields in. They look more cartoonish than the angry animals that the wildebeests can be. And then, because it’s choreographed like a ballet, it’s more dance-like. You don’t see Mufasa falling to his death. He takes his mane off and hands it over, so it’s representative of the death without going down that road.”

To be clear, “Tale of the Lion King” isn’t a dumbed-down, kid-friendly version of the story. They just weren’t looking to traumatize audiences, and instead wanted to ensure that everyone could enjoy the story together. And to add to the Disney magic of it all, they added an audience participation moment to take the edge off of the intensity, they’ve included a video wall to help enhance things, and there are butterflies flying around the stage.

Of course, a big part of why The Lion King remains so beloved and has morphed into various forms over the years is because of the songs, which are well represented in this production. They didn’t change any of the music (because really, why mess with perfection?), but there is a fun mashup of Simba’s “I Just Can’t Wait to Be King” and Scar’s “Be Prepared.” All of your favorite songs are there, including “Circle of Life” and “Hakuna Matata,” with “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” being a real standout moment.

Disney has told many stories about a wide variety of characters and their adventures, and they continue to add new character journeys all the time, but The Lion King remains a fan favorite for so many, in part because of how relatable the core of its story is. “It’s just about a kid that’s growing up, that goes through hard times and troubled times, and has trials and tribulations, and gets blamed for things,” said Bryant. “That’s just part of life. Everyone can relate to it, no matter your ethnicity or your background. We all go through that. ‘Tale of the Lion King’ talks about Simba’s struggles and him doubting himself, and hears that voice of Mufasa saying, ‘You can do this.’ We all need that. If you have kids, you’re constantly encouraging your kids to be better and to go out and do whatever it is.”

Bryant went on to say, “At the end of the day, you might not be the king, but you’re your king. That’s what I love about this story. Whatever came Simba’s way, he dodged it or he had to confront it, but he got to where he needed to get. The moral of the story is that we just need to keep moving ahead to get to where we wanna go.”

Whether you’re a fan of The Lion King and its music, you want to take a break from the rides, or you just need a bit of an escape on a hot day, I highly recommend taking the time to check out “Tale of the Lion King.” Before or after the show, you can also stop by the Troubadour Tavern, adjacent to Fantasyland Theatre, and try any of the boldly-flavored items from their special limited Flavors of Africa menu, which includes a chicken coconut curry loaded sweet potato, berbere-spiced popcorn, plantain chips, cardamom cold brew, Pride Rock punch, and my own personal favorite, an assortment of animal print cookies.

