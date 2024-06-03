The Big Picture Taleen Marie joins The Real Housewives of Dubai through her friendship with Caroline Brooks, causing some tension.

Taleen attempts to fit in with the group by name-dropping her music career, but her actions at a Beyoncé concert cause drama.

The addition of Taleen brings shifting friendships, with potential jealousy and friction among the housewives.

Taleen Marie came onto the second season of The Real Housewives of Dubai thanks to her close connection to Caroline Brooks on the reality series. They have known each other for a decade, and now the fans are going to see these women in action. As the only new Housewife in the group, she has slipped right into the friend group. Perhaps maybe too easily. With one episode under her belt, she has already shown some illusions of grandeur in this group. She would be delusional to think she would be the Queen B in Dubai. She wasn't even in VVIP to see Beyoncé!

The Real Housewives of Dubai returned to Bravo following a successful first season. Following the lavish lives of some of the most fabulous women in Dubai, The Real Housewives of Dubai brings the extravagance and drama that fans know and love. Returning for their second season are Sara Al Madani, Chanel Ayan, Caroline Brooks, Lesa Milan, and Caroline Stanbury. With Nina Ali not returning for the sophomore season, her void is being filled with the quick wit of Taleen Marie.

The Facts Behind the Newest Housewife

The premiere episode caught fans up with life post the Season 1 Reunion. Ayan and Stanbury have made amends. In fact, Chanel Ayan offered Stanbury a gift of a pineapple. Not a live animal to Stanbury's glee. All the women, sans Sara Al Madani, went to see Beyoncé. Where they all sat became the talk of the table. Lesa and Ayan sat in VVIP with Beyoncé's mom and Kendall Jenner, though her face was blurred out in the photograph. The Carolines, Brooks and Stanbury, were in VIP, but closer to the stage, not the nosebleeds like Ayan and Lesa. Speaking with Collider, Brooks was able to snag those tickets thanks to working with the artists' team at her officially opened The Glass House Hair Salon and Spa. Also in VIP was Taleen. While where she was seated won't be the topic of conversation, her antics during the concert will be.

Like many series within the Real Housewives Cinematic Universe, it is expected to welcome fresh blood to the friend groups. Only in its second season, The Real Housewives of Dubai is shaking things up with Taleen Marie. Fans were first made aware of Taleen's presence in the second season during the teaser aired at BravoCon 2023. To catch up the fans, it's important to know the quick facts about the newest Housewife. Taleen married Rafael Khanoyan in 2014, the same year she officially moved to the UAE in 2014. Rafael's family is responsible for some of the most notable building projects in Dubai that turned the city into what it is today. Rafael and Taleen are proud parents to two wonderful children. She is a serial entrepreneur, including the launch of her fitness app, Tal Fitness.

Taleen's gateway into The Real Housewives of Dubai was through her friendship with Caroline Brooks. As the two shared on the show, they are crazy together. Taleen revealed that Brooks was her first friend when she moved to Dubai. While the city is filled with expats, finding your footing can be difficult. Thanks to Brooks, who she joked had the American flag stamped on her forehead, it helped make her transition to a brand-new world easier. The two seemed to be thick as thieves, but like any Housewives franchise, looks can be deceiving. Things are about to be "interesting" in Dubai!

Taleen Marie Fits Right In

During Taleen's first group brunch in the heat of Dubai winter, fans were given a bit of an update regarding where some friendships and rivarlies sat. As Lesa shared, she's still not in a perfect place with Stanbury and Ayan is now quite mad at Sara for her verbiage regarding her in the press, Taleen took the time to introduce herself to the girls. Taleen shared that she has Armenian roots. She shares that she was born and raised in Virginia before moving to Los Angeles to fulfil her dreams. And now it was time to flex. Here come the name-drops! After revealing she moved to Los Angeles when she was 17, she hit the ground running in the world of music. She wrote music, and the show will flash back to a video of her sensational vocals. She signed with Jamie Foxx's label. She went on tour with Christina Aguilera, or XTina as she lovingly called her. She opened up for Sting. Essentially, she's had a pretty solid career, even if she's not been a household name. But that might be because her love life brought her to Dubai, pausing the music trajectory a tad.

As sly as she thought she was, she had set herself up to be the that girl. Taleen has an instant ally in Brooks, who has gone out on a giant limb to defend her friend. Even so, thanks to her alleged antics at the Beyoncé concert, Taleen already seems to be the target of humiliation from Caroline Stanbury. Though, she just thinks it is an innocent joke. Or hazing, as some may actually call it. Stanbury will throw her husband, Sergio Carrallo, under the bus, saying he's the one who noticed it. The fans were privy to a quick video of Brooks and Taleen at the concert, but not the topic of conversation. The incident in question was an alleged "faceplant" Taleen took that revealed her private parts. As Taleen joked, trying to make light of the situation, she was glad she waxed that day. For Taleen, she took it as a joke, but Brooks felt there was some ill-intent behind Caroline Stanbury bringing it up. Brooks even called Stanbury for calling her the following moment to ask her about her friend. On the surface, this anecdote was simply that. Taleen and Stanbury seemed to move past the joke, but there were clearly deeper-rooted issues attached for Caroline Brooks. Brooks and Stanbury have been quite close in the past, but with Taleen entering the scene, there is a newfound sense of friction. It's too soon to feel like she's losing her friend, but it's logical for a long-time friend to be protective and territorial. Especially when you know the venom some of these woman have freely spewed in the past.

The theme of The Real Housewives of Dubai is shifting friendships. With a new face in the mix, it's evident that certain people might feel protective of their friend. But that could easily lead to the dark path of jealousy. Fans have already been teased that perhaps there will be some tension between the Carolines. While she may not pick a side, simply shifting away from Brooks and toward Stanbury could be the thing that breaks the camel's back. Taleen Marie may just want to fit in, but fitting in can easily cause dissension in the end. Only time will tell!

Season 2 of The Real Housewives of Dubai airs new episodes every Tuesday at 9:00pm on Bravo. All episodes will be available to stream the next day on Peacock.

