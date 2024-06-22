The Big Picture Tommy Wiseau was inspired by The Talented Mr. Ripley to create The Room, a cult classic with similar themes.

The Room differs from The Talented Mr. Ripley, through a lack of morally flawed characters and more melodrama.

Despite The Talented Mr. Ripley receiving acclaim, The Room has endured as a cult classic with a loyal fanbase.

The work of author Patricia Highsmith, and in particular her character of Tom Ripley, have been a subject of fascination for readers and filmmakers since the character’s inception back in 1955. Adaptations of The Talented Mr. Ripley took the form of Rene Clement’s arthouse masterpiece Purple Noon in 1960 and Wim Wenders’ dark comedy The American Friend in 1977. While both films were acclaimed, it was Anthony Minghella’s 1999 film starring Matt Damon in the title role that became a major box office hit and award-season darling. The Talented Mr. Ripley even inspired one very idiosyncratic young filmmaker, Tommy Wiseau.

Wiseau’s rise to prominence is one of the most interesting stories in the independent filmmaking world since the dominance of Quentin Tarantino in the 1990s. Despite having no background in the industry and little insight into how film productions work, Wiseau wrote, directed, starred, and produced the cult classic The Room, which was instantly regarded as one of the worst films ever made. However, The Room soon blew up into an object of cult fascination, and is regularly screened around the country at special events with Wiseau in attendance. Although it is the film’s peculiar failings that have made it so beloved among niche film buffs, The Room may not have ever been made if Wiseau didn’t see The Talented Mr. Ripley with his future co-star, Greg Sestero.

Tommy Wiseau Loved 'The Talented Mr. Ripley'

The story of The Room’s creation is almost as interesting as the film itself. Sestero chronicled the amazing story of his friendship with Wiseau in his acclaimed memoir The Disaster Artist, which was later adapted into an Academy Award-nominated film starring James Franco and Dave Franco. According to the book, Sestero would regularly attend screenings in Los Angeles after moving into an apartment with Wiseau, as they were both trying to make it as rising actors. Sestero was shocked and disturbed after seeing a screening of The Talented Mr. Ripley, as he felt that the story had many similarities to his real life. In particular, he compared Tom Ripley’s (Damon) obsession with Dickie Greenleaf (Jude Law) to his real dynamic with Wiseau.

To Sestero’s surprise, Wiseau chose to invite him to another screening of The Talented Mr. Ripley, unaware that he had already seen it. The film had a profound impact on Wiseau’s approach to filmmaking. He had often complained that the modern film industry lacked the same level of emotional realism that was contained within the films of the 1950s, as he would cite James Dean’s performance in Rebel Without A Cause as one of his favorite performances. However, the complexity, emotional depth, and moral ambiguity of The Talented Mr. Ripley signified to Wiseau that the art form was not dead, and inspired him to begin working on the screenplay that would eventually become The Room. He even chose to name Sestero’s character, Mark, after the lead actor in The Talented Mr. Ripley, who he had mistakenly identified as “Mark Damon.”

It’s not hard to see why the film landed with such an impact on Wiseau, as The Talented Mr. Ripley was instantly heralded as one of the best films of 1999. The film certainly took audiences by surprise; on its surface, it appeared to be nothing more than a glossy star vehicle, as this was a time in which Damon, Law, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Cate Blanchett, and Gwyneth Paltrow were all at the peak of their popularity. However, Minghella managed to make a rich and absorbing noir thriller in which the beautiful backdrops underscore the depraved mind of Ripley, and the horrible deeds he was capable of. The infusion of mainstream sensibilities within a deeply idiosyncratic feature allowed The Talented Mr. Ripley to introduce some subversive concepts to a non-arthouse audience. It may have taken viewers like Wiseau by surprise, as they were expecting something that was far more mainstream.

'The Room' Is the Inverse of 'The Talented Mr. Ripley'

Although it’s easy to view it as nothing more than an extension of Wiseau’s ego, The Room has many similarities with The Talented Mr. Ripley. Both films explore the interiority of a friendship, and examine how betrayal leads to unexpected and violent circumstances. In The Talented Mr. Ripley, the heightened state of emotions makes sense, as both Dickie and Tom are quite young and ignorant about the larger world. It’s less successful in The Room, which often descends into moments of inadvertently hilarious melodrama.

The Room ignored the greatest attribute of The Talented Mr. Ripley, which is that both characters are fundamentally flawed. While Dickie is the epitome of wealth and privilege, Ripley is a disturbed individual who is willing to sacrifice his ethics to get ahead. The audience is forced to acknowledge that both characters are at fault. However, The Room is far more straightforward, as Wiseau’s Johnny is a hilariously infallible hero. It becomes impossible to take anything in the story seriously when it's so clear that Wiseau intends to manipulate the audience’s emotions.

'The Room' Has Endured as a Cult Classic

The Talented Mr. Ripley may have walked away with Academy Award nominations for Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Supporting Actor, but The Room remains one of the most beloved cult films of all-time. Thanks to a series of “midnight screenings,” The Room attracted a loyal fanbase of viewers who watched it ironically and ended up falling in love with it. Its success even inspired Wiseau and Sestero to reunite on future projects, including the bizarre two-part dark comedy Best F(r)iends. It’s evident that audiences appreciate the sincerity that Wiseau has for the material; a “so bad, it’s good” movie doesn’t work unless the intention of the filmmaker is to make something successful in the first place.

