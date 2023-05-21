It's not uncommon to see an actor in one movie and then never hear from them again. But, as Redditors have pointed out, there are some actors who are immensely talented but often overlooked or underrated.

Let us take a minute to recognize these unsung heroes of the silver screen. There are many talented but underrated actors that Redditors think deserve more recognition. It's high time for audiences everywhere to get acquainted with some of the most overlooked talents to cross the screen.

10 Sam Rockwell

Sam Rockwell is undoubtedly one of the most talented but underrated actors of our time. Redditor Build_More_Housing has given him his stamp of approval and for good reason. He has appeared in numerous critically acclaimed films, including Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Seven Psychopaths, Moon, and The Green Mile.

Rockwell's impressive range makes him a favorite among movie buffs everywhere. His ability to play dark and complex characters, coupled with his skillful portrayal of likable protagonists, make it easy to understand why Rockwell is so beloved by fans across the globe. Moreover, he often plays roles far removed from his own personality, which adds to his long list of praiseworthy credits. He's set to star in the next film by Gore Verbinski.

9 William Fichtner

William Fichtner is a classic actor with a steady career in Hollywood since the early '90s. His versatility has allowed him to take on a wide variety of roles, ranging from a villainous convict in The Dark Knight to an alien ship commander in Independence Day. He’s also been featured in memorable films like Armageddon, Black Hawk Down, and Contact.

To top it off, he’s appeared on television shows such as Entourage and had voice work done for video games like Grand Theft Auto IV. His performances are often overlooked and underrated, but Redditors recognize his talent and appreciate his extensive work spanning multiple genres. This is confirmed by Redditor MovieMike007.

8 Clint Howard

"He's EVERYWHERE! Poor Clint. Ron's brother, and no one knows his name," said Redditor MrJ_the_LMT, affirming that Clint Howard, Ron Howard's younger brother, has starred in some amazing movies and has appeared on some iconic shows.

You may have seen him in Apollo 13, How The Grinch Stole Christmas, Frost/Nixon, Arrested Development, and many more. His acting range is impressive; he can play the role of a menacing villain or a quirky sidekick with ease. On top of that, he has managed to carve out a diverse body of work spanning over five decades.

7 Djimon Hounsou

Djimon Hounsou is one of the most underrated actors out there, according to Redditor three_shoes. He's an international actor who starred in major films, including Blood Diamond, Amistad, Gladiator, and Guardians of the Galaxy.

His impressive range also allows him to switch between roles in action-packed blockbusters and more emotionally intense films with ease. Djimon does an amazing job at capturing dynamic range when changing characters — from deep and brooding to playful and humorous with ease. He's able to adapt his acting style for each role, which allows him to portray characters differently depending on the demands of the script or movie.

6 Shea Whigham

The next talented, underrated actor on Redditor YogSothothOfficial's list is Shea Whigham, and he's someone whose body of work speaks for itself. He has had roles in myriad films, TV shows, and theater performances. Taking on complex roles such as Agent Shaw in Kong: Skull Island, Elias Koteas in Vice, and Ernie Luckman in Fargo Season 3 has made him a household name for moviegoers.

But his roles stretch even further. Whether it be playing Garvey's subordinate in The Wolf of Wall Street or Sheriff Bear in The Walking Dead, Shea Whigham brings an intensity to his characters that makes them believable and captivating. He has been able to add a flair of realism to every single part he plays – something many other actors can't do.

5 Stephen Tobolowsky

Do you think Stephen Tobolowsky is talented but underrated? The Reddit community absolutely does. As Redditor cosi_bloggs puts it: “Stephen Tobolowsky. Great in everything.” He has been doing his thing for nearly four decades, having starred or appeared in over 200 films and TV shows. With appearances in films like Groundhog Day, Space Jam, and Mississippi Burning, Tobolowsky has been around for a long time but remains underrated.

That's not to say that Tobolowsky hasn't had high-profile roles; he has. Tobolowsky was a series regular on the hit show Glee for four seasons and was nominated for an Emmy Award for his role as Principal Bergstrom on The Goldbergs. Yet even with these successes, it's clear that Stephen Tobolowsky doesn't get the recognition he deserves for all his hard work and talent.

4 William Sadler

William Sadler, as mentioned by Redditor djprojexion, has had a storied career, but you may not realize that he's starred in some classic films. He was Colonel Stuart in Die Hard 2, John Coffey in The Green Mile, and the Grim Reaper himself in Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey. But his performances have been stellar in many other roles, too — he was a brilliant vampire hunter in the cult classic Subspecies and a conspiracy theorist in the thriller Disturbing Behavior.

But what makes William Sadler underrated is his ability to bring complexity to his roles. Take, for example, his role as disgraced journalist turned stay-at-home dad, Grady Tripp, in Wonder Boys. Sadler's portrayal of Tripp is nuanced—he portrays a man down on his luck yet determined to make things right again. It's a performance that deserves more recognition!

3 James Marsden

Another underrated actor you should be paying attention to is James Marsden. Redditor Unable-Story9327 even said, "James Marsden. He's always working and always great but never quite got super stardom." The Oklahoma native started his career in musical theater before making the jump to television and movies. He has been lauded for his comedic timing, versatility, and red hair by critics and fans alike.

He also has a strong ability to play characters that are struggling with coming to terms with their situation or identity, further adding to his talent as an actor. Marsden has appeared in over 50 films throughout his career, including X-Men, Anchorman, and 30 Rock.

2 Jennifer Jason Leigh

If you're looking for an underrated actor who has made her mark in the industry, Jennifer Jason Leigh might be a good pick. Redditor JillRoberts0314 in particular seems to have a lot of admiration for Leigh's work. Throughout her career, Leigh has worked on all kinds of projects ranging from independent cinema to major blockbuster films.

Some of her best-known roles include the lead role in Last Exit to Brooklyn, Mrs. Gogolak in Fast Times at Ridgemont High and Ramsay in The Hateful Eight, just to name a few. Leigh has been nominated for numerous awards over the years, including an Academy Award and two Golden Globe. Leigh's performances are so universally praised by fans that she still remains a highly sought-after and beloved actress.

1 Rachel Sennott

Rachel Sennott's a talented actor who's been quietly killing it in comedic and dramatic roles. According to Redditor sidsplendiniwaterman, if you haven't seen her performance in Shiva Baby or Saint Frances, you're really missing out. Sennott does an incredible job of bringing her characters to life onscreen, no matter the type.

Sennott is able to make the audience laugh one minute and cry the next while portraying emotional complexity with ease. Her performance is just as strong in Saint Frances, which follows a woman's journey through pregnancy, motherhood, and embracing new life phases. Her impressive range and ability to master comedic and dramatic roles have put Rachel Sennott on many people's lists of underrated actors—and make it worth your time to check out her work!

