 Larry Fessenden & Glenn McQuaid’s ‘Tales from Beyond the Pale’ Launches Free Weekly Podcast

0

If you’re looking for a weekly installment of spooky storytelling, set your figurative dials and literal podcast subscriptions for Larry Fessenden and Glenn McQuaid’s Tales from Beyond the Pale. The long-running horror storytelling showcase launches in weekly free podcast form today, October 10, 2019.

The Tales from Beyond the Pale podcast will launch with the audio drama Reappraisal, written and directed by McQuaid and featuring Fessenden as “a mysterious stranger determined to buy a property from an unstable seller” played by author Clay MacLeod Chapman. Next up, Tales launches In the Wind on October 17, “a creature feature set on a chilling mountaintop besieged by flying monsters.” Both audio dramas were performed live in Oregon’s Timberline Lodge as part of the 2016 Overlook Film Festival.

Tales from Beyond the Pale will deliver a new audio drama performance each week, mixing in premieres and new content alongside recordings from the archives of more than 40 performances. In addition to Fessenden and McQuaid themselves, Tales features a massive list of genre talent that includes writers and filmmakers like Graham Reznick (Dead Wax), Stuart Gordon (Re-Animator) and Jeff Buhler (Pet Sematary) as well as actors like Vincent D’onofrio, Barbara Crampton, Ron Perlman, Doug Jones, Amy Seimitz, Tony Todd, Dominic Monaghan, Misha Collins, and many many more.

For those wanting to know more about Tales from Beyond the Pale, the press release describes:

“While Inspired by old radio dramas featuring Boris Karloff and Orson Welles, TALES is decidedly modern in its approach, pushing the boundaries of immersive audio entertainment, offering up diverse styles and tones in its embrace of the vast potential offered by the genre of the macabre. Tales has earned awards and accolades in its near decade-long history (“Remains the genre’s best contemporary offering”—Rue Morgue Magazine) – and new listeners will now be able to enjoy this beloved series on their favorite podcast platform.”

For more on Tales from Beyond the Pale, be sure to check out the official website.