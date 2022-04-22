After years of waiting and asking, a brand-new Tales From the Borderlands is now in development at Gearbox Software and published by 2K and is set to come out in 2022.

The announcement was made at Gearbox's Pax East 2022 panel by CEO Randy Pitchford with a post on the official Borderlands Twitter page showcasing a teaser image of the familiar Vault entrance with a trio of silhouettes. Along with the image was a caption that reads, "There are more stories to explore in the Borderlands universe. An all-new Tales from the Borderlands adventure is coming in 2022 from @GearboxOfficial and @2K." The caption finished by telling fans to stay tuned for a full announcement for the upcoming title this summer. TellTale Games, the studio behind the original game as well as tiles such as The Walking Dead and The Wolf Among Us, will not be working on the new title, with the game being developed in-house at Gearbox Software.

.

Pitchford provided a statement about the upcoming game, where he confirmed that this new game will include new stories and new characters as they expand the Borderlands universe. He states:

Because of the success and our love for 'Tales,' and because of our interest in developing the 'Borderlands' universe in new ways, we thought it would be fun and exciting to dive into the format of interactive fiction once again. This time, we’re doing it to imagine all-new characters and all-new stories in from the Borderlands. So soon, we’ll be announcing an entirely new game set in the Borderlands universe and presented in that style of interactive fiction. I’m talking about an all-new 'Tales from the Borderlands' adventure.”

Image via Gearbox Software

RELATED: 'The Wolf Among Us 2': First Trailer Reveals a Release Window for the Anticipated Sequel

The original Tales from the Borderlands was an episodic adventure game developed by Telltale that was released between November 2014 and October 2015. The story sees players controlling the ambitious salaryman of the evil Hyperion corporation, Rhys, and career con-artist Fiona, as the pair and their companions search for the Vault of the Traveler, with the player's choices affecting certain scenes in the game. The series was well-received by critics and has become a sleeper hit in the popular series, with many saying that this is by far the best-written and most compelling game in the Borderlands series. The series also famously left on a cliffhanger that fans have been waiting for answers to. While characters like Rhys and his friend Vaugh appeared in Borderlands 3, the details of what happened in the ending of Tales were not thoroughly explored. As previously mentioned, TellTale Games is not returning to the project, they are currently working on their own sequel, The Wolf Among Us 2. The latest game from the Borderlands series to come out was Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, which was released in late March 2022.

The new Tales from the Borderlands game will have a full reveal later this year in the summer and will release in 2022. You can see the tweet announcing the upcoming title down below:

‘Moon Knight’ Episode 4’s Asylum Scene Explained: Is It All a Dream?

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Matt Villei (350 Articles Published) Matt Villei is a Senior News Writer for Collider. Having a deep appreciation for the games, films, and books that he experienced growing up, Matt wanted to learn the inner workings of how these pieces of media were made. He graduated from Hofstra University with a Film Studies degree and a Creative Writing minor with the hope of one day making a game like the ones he grew up playing. When not writing, he plays some games, watches some professional wrestling, and spends some time with his two Golden Retrievers. More From Matt Villei