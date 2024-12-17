I have a confession to make. I'm a 44-year-old man, and I'm scared of Santa Claus. Whew. Feels good to get that off my chest. Perhaps it's not quite a phobia, but good ol' Saint Nick has always creeped me out. I loved Christmas as a child, but I was no fan of some stranger climbing down the chimney in the middle of the night and walking around my house while I slept. Then I saw Gremlins when I was five, which started a lifelong love of horror movies. Those little monsters were terrifying, but worse was Kate's (Phoebe Cates) story about her dad dressed as Santa Claus dying in her chimney.

That was pure nightmare fuel, but it couldn't compare to another movie I saw in my early teens. One night, I decided to watch 1972's Tales from the Crypt. The anthology film starred some big British names like Peter Cushing, but my favorite story was the first. "...And All Through the House," starring Joan Collins, with its story about a killer Santa, is why, decades later. I am still highly uncomfortable with Mr. Claus.

"...And All Through the House" Is 'Tales From the Crypt's Best Segment