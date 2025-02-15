If The Twilight Zone is the grandfather of horror anthologies, Tales from the Crypt is its cool uncle with a skateboard. Originally airing on HBO, Tales from the Crypt and its decaying yet charismatic host, the Cryptkeeper, pushed the limits of what an anthology could do. No stone was too icky, raunchy, or disturbing to be left unturned. The series boasts a wide range of guest stars — from Tom Hanks to Demi Moore — including beloved icon Tim Curry. Tim Curry is no stranger to camp or horror, giving iconic portrayals of Pennywise the Clown in the 1990 IT miniseries and Frank-N-Furter in Rocky Horror Picture Show. Tales from the Crypt, however, offered a unique challenge for Curry — playing every member of a family. With intense prosthetics and scenery-chewing accent work, Curry transforms and becomes the perfect performer for the episode's strange subversion.

"Death of Some Salesman" Flips the Script on the Charming Con Artist