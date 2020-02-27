‘Tales from the Loop’ Trailer Offers Futuristic Mystery from ‘Batman’ Director Matt Reeves

Amazon Studios has released the new trailer for its “visually stunning” and “groundbreaking drama series” Tales from the Loop, which hails from executive producer Matt Reeves, and is based on the art of Simon Stålenhag.

There’s no question that the show does indeed look visually stunning, but groundbreaking? That’s a big word! There are high expectations that come with the g-word, but hey, I like Amazon’s confidence here, and this show does look pretty cool. The company has impressed me with Hunters and the upcoming ZeroZeroZero dropping back-to-back, and Tales from the Loop will aim to make it three in a row, as it will hit Amazon Prime Video on April 3.

Per Amazon, “Tales from the Loop explores the town and people who live above “The Loop,” a machine built to unlock and explore the mysteries of the universe — making things possible that were previously relegated only to science fiction. In this fantastical, mysterious town, poignant human tales are told that bare universal emotional experiences, while drawing on the intrigue of genre storytelling.”

Written and created by Nathaniel Halpern, the series stars Rebecca Hall (The Town), Paul Schneider (All the Real Girls), and recent Oscar nominee Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes), as well as Daniel Zolghadri (Eighth Grade) and Duncan Joiner (Waco).

The great Mark Romanek (Never Let Me Go) directed the pilot and serves as an executive producer alongside Adam Kassan, Rafi Crohn, Mattias Montero, Samantha Taylor Pickett and Adam Berg, as well as Halpern and Reeves. Stålenhag.serves as a co-executive producer, and he also created key art for the series, which you can see below the trailer. Tales from the Loop is a co-production between Fox21 Television Studios and Amazon Studios, in association with 6th & Idaho and Indio Studio.

Pryce isn’t the only Loop-er who’s red-hot right now, as Hall is coming off a stunning performance in the Sundance entry The Night House, and Reeves just started production on a little movie called The Batman. Watch the Tales from the Loop trailer below, and for the latest on that Bat-picture, click here.